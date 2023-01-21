Gwyneth Paltrow took a selfie with a friend while someone else captured the moment for a delightful beach picture.

The goop founder shared the photo on her Instagram Stories for her 8.2 million followers on the platform. The picture showed Gwyneth and her girlfriend, each looking captivated by the content on her phone.

Both ladies wore protective glasses on their eyes and two-piece swimsuits.

Gwyneth’s friend wore a black bikini with her dark hair in a bun.

Meanwhile, Gwyneth looked gorgeous in an orange bikini with her blonde locks also in a bun.

Another beautiful part of the photo was the beautiful surroundings that Gwyneth was fortunate to enjoy in person.

There were blue skies with few clouds and palm trees decorating the skyline. The white sand beaches and crystal clear water added a paradise vibe to the lovely post.

Pic credit: @gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

Gwyneth has certainly earned a vacation because her businesses have flourished in the past year.

Gwyneth Paltrow received Brand of the Year for goop

After 14 years, her products have continued to receive praise, including a prestigious designation from Women’s Wear Daily.

The goop founder began her luxurious lifestyle brand in 2008, and she hasn’t looked back since.

Gwyneth shared a heartfelt caption about her brand after receiving an award of excellence from WWD. Gwyneth’s brand, goop, earned the Brand of The Year title from the publication.

Gwyneth’s caption began, “I started @goop 14 years ago and it is surreal to say that today we have won Brand of The Year from @wwd. I am so proud of who we are, what we are building, and what’s to come.”

According to Gwyneth, she was just getting started with the brand.

She continued, “We are embarking on THE most exciting phase we have ever had, it is beyond thrilling to see what we can do. Thank you @wwd for the award and thank you to my incredible team for showing up to help move our company forward, I have big love for you all.”

Gwyneth Paltrow’s goop must-haves

As WWD reported, goop has continued to grow over the years, with sales expanding rapidly online.

The top-selling good product, GoopGlow Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator, promotes even skin tone and vibrant skin. Fans can purchase the product for $125.00 at Sephora or on the goop website.

Another product, the goopglow Cloudberry Exfoliating Jelly Cleanser, has Vitamin C to brighten the skin and retails for $35.

A recently-launched item, the GOOPGLOW Dark Spot Exfoliating Sleep Milk, has hyaluronic acid and squalane for brightening and resurfacing, retailing for $98.

After receiving the 2022 Brand of the Year award, 2023 looks bright for Gwyneth and goop.