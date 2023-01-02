Actress Gwyneth Paltrow pictured attending her book signing for The Clean Plate: Eat, Reset, Heal. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Gwyneth Paltrow and her daughter Apple posed in bikinis as they spent time with family in 2023.

The Goop founder welcomed the new year in the sun with her 18-year-old daughter and 16-year-old son, Moses, who she shares with her ex-husband, Chris Martin.

Her mother, Blythe Danner, also vacationed with them, and they all posed for a snap during their luxury Barbados vacation.

Paltrow shared the family photos over the weekend, and in the third snap, she posed alongside her daughter in a similar set of swimsuits.

The 50-year-old actress wore a black string bikini, while Apple wore a white set. The mother-daughter duo appeared to be enjoying the warm weather on the Caribbean island.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the photo, the Iron Man actress laid on her back and flashed a smile while Apple posed with her hand over her mouth as she donned stylish black sunshades.

“Wrapped up 2022 with a lot of ❤️ and a little bit of 🌊,” she wrote in the caption of the IG post.

Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates Goop winning a WWD award

Paltrow’s beauty and wellness brand Goop picked up the WWD Beauty Inc’s Brands of the Year award in the Wellness category.

The brand, which she launched in 2008, has expanded with a website, e-commerce, fashion brand collaborations, pop-up shops, and a wellness summit.

They also launched a print magazine, a podcast, and landed a docuseries on Netflix.

In an Instagram post, Gwyneth celebrated the achievement by reflecting on the journey of building the brand.

“I started @goop 14 years ago and it is surreal to say that today we have won Brand of The Year from @wwd. I am so proud of who we are, what we are building, and what’s to come. We are embarking on THE most exciting phase we have ever had, it is beyond thrilling to see what we can do,” she wrote in the caption, continuing:

“Thank you @wwd for the award and thank you to my incredible team for showing up to help move our company forward, I have big love for you all.”

Despite some product controversy, Goop has continued to grow and succeed. WWD notes that their Dark Spot Exfoliating Sleep Milk launched in July is their most successful product to date.

Kim Kardashian opens up about marriage and children in a Goop podcast episode

Paltrow announced that Kim Kardashian appeared on an episode of the Goop podcast with a selfie of the pair.

During the episode, The Kardashians star said that she is open to a fourth marriage following her divorce from Kanye West, and she is also open to having more children if it is meant to be.

Kim shares four children with West, daughters North and Chicago, and two sons, Saint and Psalm.