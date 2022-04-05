Gwen Stefani’s No Doubt bandmate Tony Kanal ‘terrorized’ by trespasser making wild Heath Ledger claims

Tony Kanal has received a temporary restraining order against a trespasser who claims actor Heath Ledger is still alive and living in the musician’s home. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Tony Kanal, the bassist for the group No Doubt, recently filed for and received a temporary restraining order against a man who believes the late actor Heath Ledger is not only still alive but also living in the musician’s home in Los Angeles.

Tony claims that the trespasser, George Leonardopoulos, has been terrorizing him and his family for a few months, with the most recent incident just a week ago.

Heath Ledger was found dead on January 22, 2008, from an accidental drug overdose in New York. Tony had purchased the home from the actor in 2005.

Last Friday, a judge signed off on the temporary restraining order. George must stay 100 yards away from Tony and his family, wife Erin Lokitz, and their two children, Coco and Saffron. The restraining order will be in effect until an upcoming hearing sometime this month.

Tony claims that George has been trespassing onto his property since January

In his restraining order paperwork, which TMZ obtained a copy of, Tony, 51, claimed that George has been showing up at the house for a few months now and even hopped a gate onto the property at one point.

George claims that he used to live in the house with Heath, but it’s unclear if that’s true or not. He also made threats against the homeowners and demanded to be let into their garage so he could “wake” Heath up.

“If you know what is good for you, you will let me in,” George allegedly said, according to Tony’s paperwork.

Tony says they’ve called the police on George a few times in the past, and he’s been seen with weapons, specifically a knife and a large stick. Now they’re hoping this restraining order will provide peace of mind for the family.

Who was Heath Ledger?

Heath Ledger was a critically acclaimed actor who had a great career ahead of him. He was already famous for his roles in many big films, including 10 Things I Hate About You, Brokeback Mountain, The Patriot, and The Dark Knight. He was nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in Brokeback Mountain and posthumously won an Academy Award for his chilling portrayal of the Joker in the film The Dark Night. He was also a music video producer.

Heath was found dead in the apartment he was renting in SoHo on January 22, 2008, by his housekeeper and his masseuse. The official cause of death was an accidental prescription drug overdose. Heath was only 28 years old at the time of his death. He left behind a young daughter, Matilda, with ex Michelle Williams.

Heath would have turned 43 years old on April 4.