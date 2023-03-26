Gwen Stefani is clearly loving life while supporting her husband, Blake Shelton, on the road.

Even though the former No Doubt frontwoman is used to touring herself, it seems she’s taking time off by watching Blake every night.

In true Gwen fashion, she has made a serious effort with her outfits when attending these shows.

For her latest Instagram upload, the 4 in the Morning hitmaker showed off another killer look that hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“what an incredible #BackToTheHonkyTonk tour 🎉🤍 gx,” she wrote in her caption.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the span of 14 hours, Gwen’s post racked up more than 14,000 likes and over 230 comments, proving to be very popular with her 15.6 million followers.

Gwen Stefani struts her stuff in a sparkly ensemble

In her latest IG share, Gwen uploaded a video clip of herself in another sensational outfit.

The mom-of-three wowed in a black bra that featured silver jeweled tassels hanging off. Over the top, she wore a glittery black fishnet garment that had long sleeves.

Gwen teamed the look with black pants that also featured jewels and tassels embroidered all over. She wrapped herself up in a loose-fitted bomber jacket and completed her look with black heels.

For her makeup, Gwen opted for her trademark bold red lipstick, eyeliner, and eyeshadow while rocking long acrylic nails that were painted with a coat of white polish.

The 53-year-old beauty styled her platinum locks down with a middle part and accessorized with numerous gold chains and rings.

Throughout the short clip, Gwen showed off her outfit from various angles. Over the top played her song Where Would I Be?

While taking a video in the mirror with her phone, she shimmied so the tassels on her attire would be in motion.

In another scene, Gwen strutted her stuff up and down the hallways, looking her usual fabulous self.

In the tags, she credited designers PatBO and Alexandre Vauthier, her makeup brand GXVE Beauty, and her stylist Rob Zangardi.

Gwen Stefani promotes GXVE Beauty

Gwen is no stranger to the world of branding. In fact, she’s the OG pop star gone designer.

In the 2000s, Gwen dominated the fashion industry with her two successful lines, LAMB and Harajuku Lovers, while also releasing a collection of fragrances.

It seems Gwen isn’t done just yet as last year, she launched her own makeup brand, GXVE Beauty.

And since she’s a pro at marketing, she can be seen promoting her products via her Instagram page.

As seen in the snapshot above, the Don’t Speak chart-topper posed alongside a lipgloss that had “GXVE” written across the bottle in bold black text.

Wearing the product herself, Gwen looked gorgeous in a close-up selfie taken in her living room.

“nothing satisfies my sweet tooth like a glossy moment … 💕gx @gxvebeauty,” the caption read.

On GXVE Beauty’s website, the lipglosses are priced at $20.