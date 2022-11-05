Gwen Stefani looked fierce in fringe in a recent Wild West themed photoshoot. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Paul Smith/Featureflash

Halloween may be over, but that didn’t stop Gwen Stefani from going cowgirl grunge this week.

The famous singer posed against an orange background for a Wild West themed photoshoot.

She showed off her long legs and modeled for the brand Dsquared2.

Gwen re-posted the picture of herself for fans. It was her fashion stylist, Rob Zangardi, who originally shared the behind-the-scenes shot of her.

The Voice judge proved she can rock a fringe look.

She wore thin fishnets under knee-high heeled cowgirl boots. The boots were covered in tan and brown leather fringe, the same kind that also hung from her waist.

Gwen quite literally kicked up her heels in one of the photos as she posed with one foot up in the air.

Gwen Stefani models Dsquared2

Gwen also rocked a faded leather jacket with the collar popped up for a bit of a Western grunge look. The mom-of-three wore her jacket open overtop of a thin, off-white crop top.

Her signature bleach-blonde hair was slicked back into a long ponytail that hung down her back. Two chunky gold word necklaces adorned her neck.

A large brown leather belt circled her waist, and she wore part of the leather jacket as a separate tiny skirt.

The photo shoot was in partnership with the brand Dsquared2. The exclusive clothing brand was founded by twin brothers in Canada and is now made in Italy. Dsquared2 has a women’s, men’s, and children’s collection.

Gwen’s polished white manicure added to the drama of the look. She used her own eyeliner brand for her cat-eye look and went with a soft pink lip.

Gwen reps her beauty line GXVE Beauty

Like many celebrities, Gwen now has her own makeup line: GXVE Beauty.

The beauty collection has something for everyone and is vegan and cruelty-free.

Fans of Gwen’s makeup line include numerous famous celebrity friends and A-listers. One such fan of the brand is actress Drew Barrymore, whose talk show Gwen was recently a guest on.

Gwen often uses products from her own line of makeup. Whether she is out on the town, posing for a photoshoot, or working on The Voice, the singer stays repping her brand.

The blonde beauty has credited herself for doing her own makeup in Instagram posts before.

GXVE Beauty is available online and in stores at Sephora.