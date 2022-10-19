Gwen Stefani serves up another fashion win on The Voice in a pink and black look. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Gwen Stefani served major looks on the latest episode of The Voice, where she has served as a judge for multiple seasons.

The latest look saw Gwen in a pink and black gown with chrome metallic additions, as she added a futuristic vibe to her feminine look.

She shared photos of her look on her Instagram for the enjoyment of her 14.8 million followers.

The singer added some solo shots to her IG feed and a few group shots with fellow judges Camila Cabello, John Legend, and Blake Shelton.

The first post featured Gwen standing by her chair and buzzer on the stage at The Voice.

She placed one arm on her hip and the other on the buzzer as she smiled at the camera.

Gwen Stefani dazzles in pink and white cut-out dress

Gwen’s dress featured a black bodice with crystal embellishments.

A pink asymmetrical strap began at her right shoulder and connected to fabric beneath the bodice. The pink cut-out material showed Gwen’s obliques and fit figure.

The bottom half of the dress was also pink with embellishments, and there was a thigh-high slit in the center, adding an edge to the look. Underneath the cut-out dress, Gwen wore fishnet stockings.

Gwen’s caption referenced her mix of styles.

The caption read, “feelin pretty n punky in pink 🎀🖤 gx #TheVoice #VoiceBattles.”

She paired the fishnets with metallic chrome thigh-high boots and wore a delicate shawl-like material on her shoulders. The light shawl resembled glittery string and had a thinner appearance than netting.

The No Doubt frontwoman represented her beauty brand well with a caked face featuring glossy lips and black eyeliner.

She wore her signature bleach blonde hair at a shoulder-length with a side part and blunt ends.

Gwen sported lengthy chrome acrylics, a diamond choker, and her wedding ring.

Gwen Stefani appears on Season 22 of The Voice as judge

Gwen’s group picture reminded fans that she was not the only stylish judge on The Voice.

Camila Cabello looked fabulous in a strapless red dress with strappy heels and bright red lipstick.

John Legend also looked quite colorful with a silk shirt and brown corduroy pants.

Finally, Gwen’s husband, Blake Shelton, kept it casual in a dress shirt, blazer, and jeans.

Gwen’s caption read, “season 22 class picture anyone? 😜💕 gx #TheVoice #TeamGwen.”

Gwen received 6.8k likes for the group photo share, although that number will likely grow.