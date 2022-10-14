Gwen Stefani stuns in her undies under an open winter coat

Gwen Stefani pictured smiling at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Singer Gwen Stefani stunned in black lingerie in a must-see photo.

The 53-year-old singer continues to defy age with her youthful looks as she continues on The Voice in Season 22.

Her husband Blake Shelton recently announced that he is stepping down from the show after Season 23.

In the photo, Stefani had her platinum blonde hair pulled back behind her ears as she posed in an open camouflage jacket.

She put her hand on her hip as her stunning body came through in black undies and a matching bra.

Stefani shared the photo on her Instagram story from stylist Mariel Haenn’s IG page.

Gwen Stefani looks unrecognizable in the No Doubt throwback photo

The Hella Good singer went down memory lane with a classic throwback photo with the band that rocketed her to superstardom, No Doubt.

Stefani posed along side her bandmates Adrian Young, Tony Kanal and Tom Dumont.

“tragic kingdom dropped 27 years ago?! no way. thx for the reminder @tonykanal 💕 gx,” she wrote in the caption of the photo.

The Voice coach looked very different almost 30 years ago, with a fringe haircut dyed pink.

The album had some of their classic records such as Just a Girl and Don’t Speak.

It was also the last album to feature their keyboardist and her older brother Eric Stefani. The album went on to sell 16 million copies worldwide.

Stefani was in a relationship with Kanal from 1987 to 1994. They continued their musical relationship after they broke up which inspired many No Doubt hits such as Don’t Speak and Cool.

Gwen Stefani explains why she feels weird about cover versions of her songs

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers last week, Gwen opened up about contestants performing her songs on The Voice.

“People have done mine. I can’t say when ’cause this hasn’t come out yet, but I know one season somebody did ‘Cool,’ and I wasn’t on that season, and Blake [Shelton] was like, ‘Oh my God, they did your song!’ It was a totally weird version of it, and it’s awesome. They’re always doing covers on that show.”

She also opened up about the weird feeling she gets hearing cover versions of her songs, adding:

“I love to hear them do it, it’s just that sometimes I feel like because they’re so personal, the lyrics, and then if they’re doing all these fancy vocals on it, I’ll be like, ‘Oh… that’s so weird,'” she said.

Stefani clarified that she was still flattered by the cover songs in the clip above.