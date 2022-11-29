Gwen Stefani is gorgeous in a black minidress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Gwen Stefani was stunning in a zip-up minidress.

The little black dress was made of black leather-like material, featured a rose embellishment, and a zip in the front, from the top to the bottom. It was sleeveless and cropped at the upper thighs.

Gwen wore the dress over fishnet tights that accentuated the edginess of her look. She accessorized with shiny earrings, a few rings, and a bracelet.

The singer and songwriter’s nails stole the show as Gwen held her phone out in front of her. They were freshly manicured and featured a black-and-white checker pattern.

Gwen’s voluminous blonde hair was styled with a side part and curls that perfectly framed her face. Her makeup was gorgeous with winged liner, long lashes, rosy cheeks, and pink glossed lips.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The fashion designer and actress’ overall look was glamorous, edgy, and fashionable above all else.

Gwen posted the series of images to Instagram on Monday with a reminder to fans to vote for her on The Voice. The post earned over 70,000 likes.

Gwen Stefani promotes GXVE Beauty

GXVE Beauty is Gwen Stefani’s makeup line, inspired by her signature looks. Gwen has had a lifelong adoration for makeup and was excited to promote her makeup line’s Black Friday sale.

The video Gwen used to promote the sale showed her running in slow motion down a hallway to her song, The Sweet Escape. The text over the video read, “ME OMW TO SHOP GXVE BEAUTY’S BLACK FRIDAY SALE.”

Gwen looked stylish in her glam makeup and chic outfit as she ran down the hall. Her makeup featured her iconic red lips, long lashes, and shimmery eyeshadow.

The singer wore a pink cardigan over a black striped shirt with jean shorts. She paired the outfit with tall and white cowgirl boots.

Gwen Stefani has perfected makeup as an art

Gwen’s love of makeup is no secret, as expressed through her makeup line and her everyday looks. A recent closeup of Gwen showed off her artistic expression shown through makeup, and how she’s perfected the art.

Her foundation perfectly blended into her amazing complexion, and her use of contour and highlight was superb. The actress‘ eyebrows were absolute goals, and her eyelashes were long and dark.

Gwen’s cheeks were rosy, her eyeshadow was soft and shimmery, and her lips were pink and pouty. She looked gorgeous as always as she expressed her beauty through makeup.

Gwen captioned her post, “waiting 4 thxgiving dinner like… gx.”