Gwen Stefani struts her stuff in purple feathered dress

While preparing to film NBC’s The Voice, Gwen Stefani strutted her best catwalk while donning a bold purple dress.

The No Doubt singer donned a purple minidress with feathers adorning the outfit. She paired the look with a pair of lime green and black cowboy boots.

Stefani offered a twirl as she strutted around the NBC studio, also showing off a pair of dangling hoop earrings.

She wore her classic blonde tresses in a half-ponytail, opting for a nude lipstick shade and a mauve pink eyeshadow look.

The 53-year-old returned as a judge for The Voice’s 22nd season along with her husband Blake Shelton.

Sharing the behind-the-scenes clip with her 14 million Instagram followers, Stefani penned on Instagram, “The set of @nbcthevoice is nothing but fun,” followed by two winking emojis.

The singer’s relationship with country musician Blake Shelton

Years before the pair got married, Stefani and Shelton grew close as judges on The Voice. In 2015, they publicly confirmed their relationship following the demise of their previous marriages.

After the country star popped the question in October 2020 following the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, the singers tied the knot in the summer of 2021 at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch.

Sitting down with Drew Barrymore on her talk show in October, the Sweet Escape singer shared that she didn’t expect to enter another relationship prior to her and Shelton’s romance.

Per Entertainment Tonight, Stefani said, “I was like, ‘I’m gonna wake up every day, I’m gonna have a coffee, I’m gonna take care of my kids and then I’m gonna go to bed.’”

“Like, I thought my life was over,” she added. “And then Blake Shelton’s like, ‘Hey. I’m Blake Shelton.'”

Gwen Stefani’s passion for makeup

The Hollaback Girl singer launched her own makeup line, GXVE, earlier this year. Featuring a variety of lipsticks, eye shadows, and brow liners in seven different shades. The brand is something that Stefani has long been passionate about.

Often sporting bold makeup looks in her music videos and public appearances, Stefani revealed that she’s frequently enjoyed doing her own makeup throughout her career.

Stefani recently opened up to Glamour about her job as a makeup artist in a California department store in the late 1980s, sharing with the outlet, “I was a fake makeup artist in the sense that they never trained me and I didn’t ever report to anybody. I found magic in the makeup. It’s not even about how people look; it’s how they feel.”