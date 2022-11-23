Gwen Stefani stole the show on The Voice in a bikini top as she showed her youthful side at her judging gig. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Image Press Agency

Gwen Stefani‘s reinvention has been a continual process throughout her career, and judging by her latest bikini top look, the singer has shown no signs of slowing down her style.

The singer shared a video featuring the look she wore during the latest episode of The Voice on her Instagram for the enjoyment of her 14.9 million followers on the platform.

Gwen opted for a colorful look with lots of glitter and her signature high-waisted fishnet tights.

The video began with Gwen standing in a doorway with her black-and-white checkered, manicured fingers gracing her face as she struck a pose.

She turned around to show her fabulous jacket in all of its glory. Gwen’s green jacket was certainly bejeweled, and she strutted away from the camera to show how the light captured the sparkle from the embellished garment.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Gwen wore a bikini top underneath the green jacket, showing her toned figure.

Gwen Stefani gives sparkling looks on The Voice

Gwen’s beautiful bikini top featured floral petals in varying shapes with reflective surfaces adding to the sparkly vibe of the look. She paired the jacket and bikini combination with wide-legged denim jeans in a dark wash.

Gwen donned her signature pinup curls in a half-up, half-down style.

The No Doubt frontwoman chose Taylor Swift’s Bejeweled as the theme song to the sparkly reveal.

As for Gwen’s makeup, the singer didn’t disappoint, representing her line GXVE Beauty to the fullest. She even labeled all of her GXVE Beauty products in the caption so that eager fans could replicate her look.

Gwen, who worked as a makeup artist in a department store before she hit it big, has done her makeup for years, and she has done it well.

Her caption read, “Eye See In Color – Simple Kind of Life Eye See In Sparkle – Glimmer Pout to Get Real – Do Whatever Anaheim Shine – Stomp Box Bubble Pop Electric – Electric Pansy Line It Up – Spiderwebs All Time Prime Hella On Point – Shade 5.”

However, Gwen allowed Jen Tioseco to cake her face for her judging gig on The Voice, tagging the artist in the video.

Gwen Stefani’s GXVE Beauty glitter

Gwen launched GXVE Beauty in March and has seen success with the line, if the new drops of merchandise are any indication.

Last month, Gwen announced a glittery new GXVE Beauty launch featuring shimmery eye shadows. Since the launch of the highly-pigmented glitter eye shadows, Gwen has sported sparkles on The Voice, promoting her brand and looking fabulous. Gwen’s sparkly eye shadows have thematic names, including Twinkle and Dazzle.

Fans can purchase GXVE Beauty on the official site or at their local Sephora.