Gwen Stefani shows off long legs in fishnets and minidress as she teases what’s coming

Gwen poses on the red carpet at the Heart Foundation Gala Held at The Hollywood Palladium. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kevan Brooks/AdMedia

Fashion icon Gwen Stefani showed off her incredible figure and matching fashion sense as she teased her fans about what was to come.

Gwen continues to defy her age with her show-stopping ensembles and youthful looks.

The 53-year-old stunner took to Instagram recently to plug a product from her GXVE Beauty line.

Clad in a ’60s-inspired look, Gwen rocked a black-and-white multi-patterned minidress with shoulder cutouts as she posed from a matching kaleidoscopic chaise lounge.

Gwen’s dress was paired with black fishnet stockings, which highlighted her amazingly long and lean legs, and she wore a pair of black-and-white houndstooth booties with stiletto heels, adding to the fashion-forward look.

She showed off a variation of her signature platinum blonde locks, with the tips dipped in black, and rocked a checkerboard-inspired manicure on her long acrylics. Gwen parted her hair on the side and secured it in a slick bun, going light on the accessories, allowing her colorful ensemble to speak for itself.

Gwen Stefani in minidress and fishnets teases GXVE launch

Always one whose makeup is flawless, Gwen rocked a neutral color palette and electric blue eyeliner for a fun pop of color. Lying on her side for the quick video, Gwen smiled and held up a tube of her GXVE brand’s mascara.

“Guess what’s coming 2 the @sephora app tomorrowww 👀🖤 gx @gxvebeauty,” she captioned the post, which she shared with her 15.2 million fans and followers on Instagram.

The mascara that Gwen promoted is her GXVE brand’s Can’t Stop Staring Clean Lengthening & Lifting Mascara, an “ultra-black, clean mascara that lengthens, lifts, and separates from root to tip for thicker, fuller, natural-looking lashes.”

Gwen’s love of makeup inspired her GXVE brand

As with all of the products in her GXVE line, the Can’t Stop Staring mascara is vegan, gluten-free, cruelty-free, and comes in recyclable packaging.

Mascara isn’t the only type of makeup that Gwen offers her customers — the former No Doubt lead singer’s line consists of lipstick and glosses, blush, eyeshadow, and eyeliner.

Gwen’s love of makeup inspired her to launch GXVE. She states on the brand’s website, “For me, makeup has always been about unleashing creativity & sharing inspiration with a dialed-in community.”

“Since my days as a makeup artist in Anaheim back in the day, I know how transformative makeup can be, and what it makes you feel like.”

Gwen certainly has staying power in the industry, as evidenced by her jaw-dropping physique at age 53. Her time with No Doubt from the late ’80s until their rise to fame in the mid-’90s put Gwen on the map. The longtime fashion icon often displayed her eccentric style in belly-baring outfits, highlighting her enviable abs.

Gwen’s diet and exercise routine keep her fit at 53

Gwen admittedly watches what she eats and exercises to stay amazing in the limelight as a judge on The Voice and as a successful singer/songwriter.

“I have no magic thing that I do to stay fit. I eat really clean, do my shows, and work out. I always feel better when I’m in a routine even though I sometimes hate it. I play tennis, badly, with Blake. Then we go to the gym,” Gwen says.

Gwen added, “I like to do squats and lunges and light weights. I don’t go crazy like I used to. I do just enough to make my body feel good.”