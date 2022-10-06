Gwen Stefani shows off long beautiful legs dressed in all pink

Gwen Stefani looks beautiful in her all-pink attire. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Gwen Stefani has been serving all the bright and eccentric looks recently as she’s been incredibly busy since she announced that she’d be a returning judge on Season 22 of The Voice.

Since the show’s premiere back in September, the 53-year-old singer has been filling her time searching for the perfect, talented individuals to complete Team Gwen on The Voice.

No matter the circumstances, Gwen always keeps herself busy and on the move, whether it involves caring for her three children, being a judge on the Voice, or making new music.

However, a busy and sometimes chaotic schedule doesn’t seem to phase the singer, as she always finds time to simultaneously keep her loyal fans in the loop with whatever she’s doing.

Gwen is known to have a bright and bubbly personality, and she amplifies just that through her shared photos, especially when it comes to her Instagram profile.

The singer has been posting away on her Instagram, sharing all of her special moments with her 14.7 million followers.

Gwen Stefani is glowing in her all-pink attire

Gwen can pull off just about any look, and she’s proved that repeatedly with her endless, jaw-dropping fits.

The singer recently shared a picture of herself on Instagram wearing all bright pink attire as she smiled for the camera.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Gwen showcased her long, beautiful legs as she wore a pink dress embellished with a sequin floral pattern.

She also wore some hot pink Maison Valentino tights, which hugged her legs perfectly, accentuating every curve.

Gwen added more pink to the ensemble by wearing matching hot pink platform boots, which completed the whole look.

The singer decided to wear her hair in a tight bun, as she accessorized with matching pink earrings and a pink bracelet. The outfit was well pieced together, and Gwen was effortlessly glowing.

Gwen Stefani launches her own makeup line

It’s apparent that Gwen has been busy with The Voice; however, the singer recently announced the launch of her new makeup brand, GXVE Beauty.

In a recent video, Gwen explains that GXVE is more than just a beauty brand. It’s also a passionate community.

She captioned the video by saying, “introducing 💄✨The GXVE Community✨ 💄 ⁣An exclusive members only community for lovers of Gwen, GXVE Beauty and the transformative power of makeup⁣.

⁣”This is something I’m so passionate about. Honestly, it’s the reason behind the entire GXVE brand. It’s an amazing community where you can share your love for makeup, your artistry, your talents and inspire each other the way that you have inspired me.” – Gx⁣

⁣Head to our stories and be one of the first to sign up 💋.”

GXVE Beauty is clean, vegan, and cruelty-free and is available for purchase at Sephora.