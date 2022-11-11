Gwen Stefani celebrated a mind-blowing anniversary involving her duet with rapper Eve. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Quasar/starmaxinc.com

Gwen Stefani just reminded fans that she has been blowing viewers’ minds for more than two decades.

Rapper Eve and singer Gwen teamed up to create one of the most infectious songs of the early 2000s, which still has relevance today. The two collaborated on the song Let Me Blow Ya Mind and made a fun music video to go along with the catchy song.

Gwen was a big name at the time as the frontwoman of No Doubt. However, the crossover hit may have launched Gwen into the stratosphere of fame, where she has stayed ever since.

YouTube was the first to commemorate the anniversary of Gwen’s collaboration with rapper Eve as the video celebrated its 21st anniversary.

Gwen appreciated the nostalgic moment and reshared the video on her Instagram Stories.

In the music video for Let Me Blow Ya Mind with Eve, Gwen Stefani’s red and white bikini was easily of the most memorable looks of the early 2000s.

Gwen Stefani stuns in epic throwback

Gwen danced in the bikini top, which featured a halter neckline. Meanwhile, just the straps from the bottom were visible in a stylistic choice. Gwen paired the bikini with red lipstick and her signature platinum blonde hair, which she wore in a sleek, straight style.

The premise of the video was that Gwen and Eve performed in a nightclub, much to the dismay of well-to-do patrons. As the famous duo performed their hit, the customers at the venue became increasingly appalled.

The video was released in 2001 and quickly became a hit, thanks partly to Gwen’s sexy ensemble.

Eve and Gwen were the epitome of girl power, and looked like they were having a blast filming the video. The video also received critical praise winning the 2001 MTV VMA for Best Female Video.

But that wasn’t all– Let Me Blow Ya Mind won a Grammy Award in 2002 for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration.

Gwen has come such a long way since the video and has now become a bonafide entrepreneur.

Gwen Stefani launches GXVE Beauty

In March, Gwen dropped GXVE Beauty, a makeup line that she had worked on for years.

Gwen was a makeup artist in a department store before she hit it big with No Doubt. Therefore, she had quite a bit of experience in the industry.

She told Byrdie on her big launch, “It’s so amazing to work with these incredible chemists and scientists who are up for the challenge of making products that perform and are clean.”

GXVE Beauty is vegan and cruelty-free and available at Sephora.