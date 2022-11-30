Gwen Stefani is stealing the show again on The Voice in checkered two-piece as the fashionable judge remains undefeated in the game. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Gwen Stefani served up checkerboard chic on The Voice as the talented singer had a fashion win last night.

While time will tell how Team Gwen fares on The Voice, the singer has consistently delivered fashion hits each week.

Last night was no exception as Gwen slayed in a black-and-white mesh ensemble.

Gwen has used her Instagram account to show fans previews of her looks while promoting GXVE Beauty.

Each week, she has shared the GXVE Beauty products she used to achieve her fabulous style.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Gwen did the same this week as her 14.9 million Instagram followers were blessed with the singer’s gorgeous fit and insight into how to recreate her look.

Gwen Stefani gives checkerboard chic on The Voice

Gwen rocked a long-sleeve checkerboard shirt with mesh material and sheer arms. The top had cutouts for her hands, adding a stylish feature that allowed Gwen to stick her thumbs in a glove-like piece. She also had checkered acrylics as she truly committed to her color-coordinated look. The crop top also had a built-in sports bra and ended above Gwen’s waist.

She paired the checkered crop top with a high-waisted skirt and skintight pants of the same mesh material.

Gwen’s bangs were pulled back, and her hair was short with the ends curled, creating a stylish bob with ’60s influences.

Gwen tagged the team of stylists and artists who helped get her camera ready for the NBC show. She also shouted herself out because she did her own makeup.

Gwen Stefani’s glittery GXVE Beauty The Voice look

Luckily for fans, Gwen’s eyes weren’t the only thing she outlined.

She also showcased all of the products she used to create her fabulous look. As Gwen explained in her caption, she caked her own face for her appearance on The Voice.

Gwen prepped her skin with All Time Prime, a hydrating and non-comedogenic face primer.

For Gwen’s eyes, she used her highly-pigmented Eye See In Sparkle in the color Glimmer, which is gold with champagne sparkles. She also used her Eye See In Color Rich Girl palette with four blendable colors.

Gwen’s brows featured Hella On Point in Shade 5.

She glossed her lips with Bubble Pop Electric in Candy and lined her pout with Anaheim Line in Harbor Blvd, a neutral beige shade.

Fans can purchase items from GXVE Beauty at Sephora.