Gwen Stefani looked gorgeous and glowing backstage at The Voice. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Peter West/ACE Pictures

Gwen Stefani was radiant backstage at The Voice as she encouraged her fans to vote for Team Gwen while rocking an edgy style with a touch of country and a lot of glamour.

The No Doubt frontwoman shared a brief behind-the-scenes look at her NBC judging gig and her style shined through in the shot. So did her beauty as the beautiful singer also served as a walking promotion for her newest makeup line, GXVE Beauty.

Gwen tagged her makeup line in the short video and added a tag for NBC’s The Voice.

Gwen posted the clip on her Instagram, where she has amassed 14.9 million followers.

The clip featured Gwen as she struck a few poses in a dressing room backstage at the show.

Gwen wore a black and white horizontal striped crop top with long sleeves and a turtleneck.

Gwen Stefani stuns backstage at The Voice

Gwen paired the top with fishnet stockings that came up to her waist, adding a unique element to the ensemble.

Over the fishnets, Gwen wore distressed denim cutoff jeans with a stylish belt. Gwen completed the look with a country addition, thanks to her white cowboy boots.

Gwen playfully strutted and blew a kiss as she appeared to be in an energetic mood.

Her platinum blonde locks featured a high ponytail with teased roots, which has been one of Gwen’s go-to looks throughout the years.

In the clip’s caption, Gwen treated her fans to details about each aspect of her makeup so they could replicate her caked face. She donned Original Me matte lipstick in Original Recipe and Anaheim Line liner in Scarlet Red.

Another of Gwen’s signature looks is her bright-red lips which she has rocked for nearly 30 years.

Gwen Stefani’s GXVE Beauty line

This year, the smart businesswoman decided to sell her signature lip color so that her fans could achieve the same popping lip shade as her.

And while there are other celebrity beauty lines, like Ariana Grande’s r.e.m beauty and Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty, Gwen’s business has a slightly different background. One of the things that set Gwen’s line apart from others was that she served as a makeup artist in a department store before hitting it big.

She told Byrdie about her department store makeup artist experience, “No one ever bought my products, but I got to do many amazing makeovers. It’s where I learned that making people feel beautiful is a gift.”

Gwen hoped to replicate the feeling of making others feel beautiful with her new line.

GXVE Beauty has many unique features, including being vegan and cruelty-free.

Fans can purchase items from GXVE Beauty at Sephora.