Gwen Stefani rocks a two-piece after birthday celebrations

Gwen Stefani‘s birthday glow hasn’t faded as the No Doubt frontwoman shared a photo dump from the past week.

The singer represented her beauty line in the shots, featuring a gorgeous glow in each photo.

Gwen shared the shots with her 14.7 million followers and received likes and comments for her efforts.

The pictures showed Gwen as she promoted her NBC show, The Voice.

Gwen served looks in the shots, and her husband, Blake Shelton, joined her in one picture.

The first photo featured a pretty in pink Gwen as she exited a dressing room. The dressing room door revealed that Gwen was at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Her caption read, “life is full of adventures when ur on @nbcthevoice ✨ so ofc i wanted to share them with u !!! 💕 this photo dump is a peek into my life lately, and there’s so much more to come 🎤💋 tune into #TheVoice mondays & tuesdays at 8/7c to avoid major fomo !! gx.”

Gwen Stefani pretty in two-piece for The Voice promo

Gwen wore a Jonathan Simkhai Ronette Sequin Bra Top that showed her toned obliques. She paired the top with a Jonathan Simkhai Lucee Sequin Midi Skirt with sparkly tassels. Gwen wore a fishnet bodysuit under the pink ensemble from her waist to her feet.

Gwen rocked her platinum blonde locks sleek and straight as they cascaded behind her back. She tucked her hair behind her ears to reveal chunky gold hoop earrings. She completed the look with pink Andrea Wazen women’s pumps with tulle.

The second photo featured Gwen with a high ponytail as she got expressive with her husband, Blake Shelton, by her side. The two promoted The Voice together, as they are both judges on the show. Blake looked at his wife with a smile as she made a dramatic gesture.

Next, a makeup artist touched up Gwen’s look as the singer smiled.

Gwen appeared backstage at Late Night with Seth Myers in a black bustier featuring a cutout in the bodice. She paired the bustier with a cropped fishnet long-sleeve top and a fringe skirt.

Gwen Stefani appears on The Kelly Clarkson Show

One promotional stop was Kelly Clarkson’s show. Former co-stars Kelly and Gwen caught up and discussed Kelly’s replacement on The Voice, Camila Cabello.

Host Kelly shared, per Country Living, “I was so excited when they announced Camila.”

Gwen agreed and said, “I was gonna say she has the same mentality as you. Like, she doesn’t care about glam or about what she wears. She just talks a lot, and she’s competitive, and she’s umm…she’s you!”