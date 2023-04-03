Gwen Stefani may no longer perform alongside her No Doubt band members, but that doesn’t mean their legacy is not alive.

The What You Waiting For? hitmaker was one of the many huge stars that attended the CMT Awards over the weekend and made quite the statement with her performance and fashion.

No stranger to making a statement, Gwen wowed with her outfit as well as her vocals.

Sharing this stage with Carly Pearce, the pair performed No Doubt’s legendary hit, Just A Girl.

“We can’t get enough of @gwenstefani and @carlypearce’s ICONIC #CMTAwards performance of “Just A Girl,”” the award show wrote on Instagram.

In just 18 hours, their post racked up more than 65,400 likes and over 1,700 comments, proving to be popular with the public.

Gwen Stefani wowed in an eye-catching spotty dress

Gwen has proven time and time again that red is her color and her outfit at the 2023 CMT Awards was a reminder of that.

Donning a short white dress that fell above the knee area, the three-time Grammy Award-winning musician’s attire featured red dots all over.

The eye-catching number was low-cut at the front, showing off her red bra underneath. Gwen teamed the ensemble with black fishnet tights and heels of the same color that had a thick wedge.

She styled her signature platinum blonde hair up in two separate buns and applied a coat of bold red lipstick, shimmery eyeshadow, and black mascara for her makeup.

Gwen accessorized with long gloves that matched her dress, a beaded choker, and heart-shaped stud earrings.

Carly, on the other hand, wore an all-black bodysuit with heels. She sported her long brunette hair down in waves and accessorized with rings.

As seen in the energetic video above, the duo was welcomed by a large screaming crowd who knew they were in the presence of two talented women.

Gwen Stefani founded GXVE Beauty and now you can buy her iconic red lipstick

Whether it’s music, fashion, or makeup, Gwen is an icon in all those said areas and it’s not hard to see why.

In 2022, the mom-of-three announced her own makeup line, GXVE Beauty, which has gone from strength to strength.

If there is one thing that has remained a signature look from Gwen throughout the decades, it’s her red lipstick. After such demand, the blonde beauty finally released a product that allowed fans to emulate her trademark lips.

“People have been asking for 35 years, ‘What color lip are you wearing?’ so that was the obvious place to start,” Stefani told ELLE around GXVE Beauty’s launch.

Named Original Recipe, her line of red lipsticks are available in three different formulas at different prices.

Original Me High Performance Matte Lipstick and Anaheim Shine High Performance Satin Lipstick both retail at $26 while I’m Still Here Lightweight Longwear Matte Liquid Lipstick is priced at $24.