Gwen Stefani celebrates her latest GXVE Beauty launch with a cheetah and fishnet look. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Gwen Stefani took a walk on the wild side in a head-to-toe cheetah look as she hinted at a new release featuring her beauty company, GXVE Beauty.

Gwen posted a very psychedelic share jointly with her personal Instagram and the page for GXVE Beauty.

Gwen promoted her makeup line with her 14.8 million Instagram fans and followers.

The video featured Gwen as she struck a variety of poses with rainbow-colored lights in the background.

While Gwen worked her angles, upbeat music played, adding to the excitement of the post.

From the looks of the latest post, Gwen may try to see if her influence extends beyond bright red lips, which became her signature style.

Gwen Stefani gets wild for new GXVE Beauty release

Gwen wore a sleeveless cheetah print crop top with a turtleneck made from a shiny material that resembled vegan leather. She paired the look with cheetah-print gloves and leather bottoms.

The talented singer and judge on The Voice wore a fishnet garment underneath the two-piece, which has become a staple in Gwen’s wardrobe.

Gwen rocked one of her funky looks with shimmery eyeshadow on her lids and glossy lips. Her platinum blonde tresses were pulled back and braided then styled in a fashionable bun.

And for those curious about Gwen’s latest release, she didn’t make fans wait long to learn about the newest drop for GXVE Beauty.

Gwen Stefani’s GXVE Beauty release

Gwen shared another post featuring her famous eyes with sparkles to reveal that the latest GXVE Beauty item was eyeshadow.

Gwen’s caption read, “INTRODUCING EYE SEE IN SPARKLE ✨ ⁣ ⁣ An ultra-sparkly loose glitter eyeshadow loaded with multifaceted crystal pigments for an eye-catching, dimensional finish. ⁣ ⁣ Be the first to shop Eye See In Sparkle with the @sephora app.”

Gwen has enjoyed success with GXVE since she launched the brand in March. Gwen, who worked as a makeup artist at a Bay Area department store before she made it big, has always shown a passion for beauty.

And while Gwen may not know the precise formulation of her lipsticks, she has demonstrated that she knows how to rock it.

Gwen told Byrdie, “It’s so amazing to work with these incredible chemists and scientists who are up for the challenge of making products that perform and are clean.”

Gwen’s GXVE Beauty is available at Sephora, and the brand prides itself on being cruelty-free and vegan.