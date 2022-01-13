Gwen Stefani promotes upcoming show in strappy black bra top and tiny denim shorts

Gwen Stefani promotes a huge new show in a killer outfit. Pic credit: Featureflash/Imagecollect.com

Gwen Stefani has been in the game for over 25 years and remains booked and busy.

Throughout her career, the Let Me Reintroduce Myself hitmaker has cemented herself as both a music and fashion icon. At 52 years old, she remains cooler than ever.

With nearly 13 million followers on Instagram, the on-and-off coach on The Voice has made another bold statement with her recent outfit display.

Gwen Stefani proves her fashion has no limits

One hour ago, Gwen Stefani took to social media to promote a big upcoming show she has planned.

The former No Doubt frontwoman will be performing a concert at the NRG Stadium for Rodeo Houston on March 15. “@rodeohouston tickets are on sale now for 3.15.22 at the link in my bio! who’s comingggg?” she captioned her post.

The image attached saw Stefani — who married country singer Blake Shelton last year — in a show-stopping ensemble. The Make Me Like You hitmaker stunned in a black bra top that was tied up around the front of her neck.

She teamed the outfit with tiny denim shorts that featured eye-catching black tassels hanging over the top. Underneath her daisy dukes, Stefani rocked black fishnet tights and wore thigh-high boots of the same color.

She styled her bleach blonde locks up in one of her signature ponytails and accessorized with numerous gold bracelets on each wrist. Stefani wore acrylic nails that were painted with white and black polish. For her makeup, she applied black eyeliner and a glossy lip.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Stefani posed in front of a plain backdrop while holding a plaid shirt over her shoulder. She gazed directly at the camera lens with a mouth-open expression and tilted her face to the side.

In a short space of time, Stefani’s post racked up more than 20,000 likes and over 300 comments.

Gwen Stefani is a chameleon

Gwen Stefani is known to many for her platinum blonde hair and signature red lipstick. However, she knows how to transform successfully when necessary.

For her new campaign for her eyewear brands gx and Lamb, Stefani was seen rocking a two-tone wig that featured a black full fringe. As always, she looked very glam and opted for a pink glossy lip while modeling multicolored specs. Stefani sported lots of silver and gold chain necklaces and wore black attire for the photoshoot.

Check out the unique look below:

It’s safe to say Stefani is a timeless beauty!