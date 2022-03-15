Gwen Stefani poses in a bomber jacket with pin-straight blonde hair in empty Houston stadium

Gwen Stefani looks ready to go in Houston. ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Gwen Stefani looks ready to go for her March 15 show at the Houston Livestock and Rodeo Show.

Stefani, 52, follows musical legend Willie Nelson as well as Lizzo and Chance the Rapper who performed earlier in the rodeo.

It’s unclear at the time of writing if Stefani’s husband, Blake Shelton, will join his wife for a duet on stage.

Stefani announced that she was going country in a January 2022 Instagram post where the No Doubt singer donned a typical cowgirl outfit. In her post, Stefani told her fans to “get ready.”

Stefani was signed up for the rodeo show in 2020 but the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s been four years since Stefani dropped a new musical effort, so fans in Houston can expect to hear some classics from both her No Doubt and solo careers. Although in the past two years, Stefani has previewed two new songs, Let Me Reintroduce Myself and Slow Clap, the latter featured rapper Saweetie.

Stefani hasn’t performed live since appearing with Shelton at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest in Los Angeles this past February.

More recently, Stefani has been promoting her GXVE Beauty make-up line with Sephora.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Stefani says she “can’t way to be back on stage with you all”

Stefani, clad in her bomber jacket with pin-straight blonde hair, told fans on Instagram, “getting excited for houston tomorrow !!! can’t wait to be back on stage with you all.”

Perhaps Stefani will have a country twist to her set in Houston. In 2021, Blake Shelton told Cody Alan in an interview that he was working on getting Stefani’s children into country music.

Shelton said, “They listen to a lot of country music. But, they are kids. One week, they love rock, and they hate country, but the next week they love country and hate everything else.”

Shelton then joked that Stefani’s children know more about country music than their mother ever thought they would.

Blake Shelton once said that Stefani suffered ‘music abuse’ in growing up with country in her life

In a 2019 interview with Fox News, Shelton said that he felt as though Stefani suffered “music abuse” growing up in southern California without ever listening to country music. Shelton said that Stefani had “fallen in love” with country and the genre was pretty much all that she ever listened to these days.

Tickets for Stefani’s show at the NRG Stadium are still available for purchase here.