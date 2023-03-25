Gwen Stefani might always be an Orange County girl at heart, but she loves her new life in Oklahoma with her country-singing husband, Blake Shelton.

After first forming a relationship in late 2015 with Blake, the pair finally married in 2021 at a private ceremony.

Proud of their love for one another, Gwen and Blake have had no issue mixing business with pleasure as they have worked on several songs together and served as panelists on The Voice during the same seasons.

Blake is on the road, and Gwen has supported him at each show.

For her latest Instagram upload, the Rich Girl hitmaker documented her time at one of his concerts.

And in true Gwen style, she looked phenomenal, donning a fashionable outfit.

“i luv living the #BackToTheHonkyTonk life with u @blakeshelton :),” she wrote in her caption.

Gwen Stefani slayed in a leather ensemble

In her latest IG share, Gwen uploaded a video clip that showed her an all-black look that Rob Zangardi styled.

She wowed in a corset-style top made out of leather. The three-time Grammy Award-winning musician teamed the ensemble with a high-waisted skirt made from the material and had tassells hanging off.

Gwen wrapped the garment up with a belt and completed her fashion with fishnet tights, black heels with silver detailing, and a jacket of the same color.

The former No Doubt frontwoman styled her luscious signature platinum blonde locks down with a middle part and rocked a bold red lip, black mascara, and eyeliner for her makeup.

Gwen opted for long acrylic nails and accessorized several gold necklaces.

At the beginning of the clip, Gwen shows off her outfit from various angles in the mirror with her phone before being captured from head to toe while strutting herself backstage.

Over the top of her adventurous video, she played her song Fluorescent from her second solo album, The Sweet Escape.

In the span of one hour, Gwen’s post racked up more than 7,500 likes and over 180 comments, proving to be very popular with her 15.6 million followers.

Gwen Stefani launched her own makeup brand one year ago

After expressing her passion for makeup for many years and fronting ad campaigns for Revlon, Urban Decay, and L’Oreal Paris, Gwen finally launched her makeup line, GXVE Beauty, in March 2022.

From lipsticks, mascaras, and eyeliners, to name a few, Gwen’s brand has you covered.

The video upload below shows that the Spiderwebs singer celebrated GXVE Beauty’s first anniversary by sharing a clip of her freaking out over her display inside a Sephora store.

Gwen explained that being able to launch GXVE Beauty was a dream come true and that it was years in the making.

Due to the brand’s popularity, GXVE Beauty continues to grow organically. On March 16, Gwen announced that they would be releasing their own collection of cream eyeshadows called Paint It Up.

The items on the brand’s website are available in a selection of colors and retail at $20.