Gwen Stefani kneels to show off mile-long legs

Gwen Stefani reveals mile-long legs in long black dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Gwen Stefani knelt to show off her mile-long legs in a long black dress.

The black dress featured a high collar, long sleeves that cropped at Gwen’s mid-forearm, and a slit in the dress to show off the singer’s long and seemingly never-ending legs. Gwen accessorized the formal attire with a large silver bracelet and a large silver ring.

The Hollaback Girl singer knelt in the photo that she posted to Instagram on Friday, which even further accentuated the length of her legs, as she wore pointed black heels and her right knee nearly reached up to her neck.

The artist’s long and perfectly straight blonde hair, parted in the middle, dipped even further past her waist than usual as Gwen knelt in the black and white photo.

Gwen’s makeup, which was done by Ash K. Holm, was gorgeous and featured smoky eyes with long lashes. The talented singer’s look was further completed with long, french-manicure style nails.

The series of photos, which included Gwen in other glamorous outfits and poses, has earned over 70,000 likes so far. In the caption, Gwen gave credit to the stylist, photographer, makeup artist, and more.

Gwen Stefani launched a makeup line

Gwen launched a new makeup line, GXVE Beauty. The most popular beauty products from her makeup line are the lip colors, especially the red lipstick, which is Gwen’s signature look.

Before Gwen made her big break as a singer, she used to work doing makeup in a retail store, and has remained passionate about makeup since them. GXVE announced new lip shades, including a red lip matte called “Original Me.”

The 52-year-old singer is also a fashion designer and an actress.

The lip colors and other beauty products with GXVE Beauty are available for purchase at Sephora.

Gwen Stefani is returning to The Voice

The Voice was renewed for a 22nd Season, and while Ariana Grande will be leaving this season, Gwen Stefani will be joining the show another time.

Gwen recently responded to a TikTok challenge from her husband, singer Blake Shelton.

Blake wrote in the challenge, “#duet this if you’re going to be a coach on #TheVoice this fall.”

After John Legend responded with a duet, Gwen met the challenge by creating a triplet singing video that included both John Legend and Blake Shelton.