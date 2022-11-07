Gwen Stefani at the 48th Annual AFI Life Achievement Award in 2022, honoring Julie Andrews. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Gwen Stefani embraced her punk rock style in fishnet stockings and a denim vest in a tribute to recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and record executive Jimmy Iovine.

The No Doubt singer looked incredible as she lounged on a black and white checkered couch, posing with her legs up ahead of the event.

Under the denim vest, she wore a white Anarchy in the UK Sex Pistols t-shirt.

While it’s difficult to see, she paired the top with a mixed-fabric skirt that featured a cheetah print, red flannel, a fuzzy hot pink accent, and a black and white checkered pattern.

She accessorized her ensemble with white lace-up platform ankle boots and thick silver chain necklaces.

Her hair was in a high ponytail and featured the iconic 2000s-era pouf. She shared the photo and a selfie of her and Jimmy at the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony over the weekend.

The photo was captioned with, “never in my wildest dreams would i have ever believed u if u told me that Jimmy Iovine would’ve seen what he saw in me… and then to have the opportunity to sit in the audience and watch him receive an induction into @rockhall, i just can’t put the feeling into words 🥹❤️ i am so honored and blessed to have had such an incredible person driving in my music career. Jimmy, i love u and i am so proud of all we’ve done together 🥰 gx #RockHall2022.”

Gwen Stefani stuns at the induction ceremony

Gwen attended The 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony without her hubby, country star Blake Shelton, who she married in July 2021 at his Oklahoma ranch.

However, the singer did share the red carpet with many of the top artists in the music industry, including Duran Duran, Judas Priest, Dolly Parton, and Lionel Richie.

According to Yahoo! Entertainment, Gwen’s friend Jimmy was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame by Bruce Springsteen, who honored the executive producer with a memorable speech.

“Jimmy knows great songs and he knows who can sing them,” Bruce said of his long-time associate and friend. “He has one of the greatest guts for talent [and] is one of the greatest sponges for learning I’ve ever met.”

Gwen Stefani inspires makeup brand

Gwen’s makeup brand, GXVE, is one of the few that uses sustainable materials for both product packaging and primary containers.

The singer recently appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show to promote her brand and showed off what it’s capable of with a live demonstration.

GXVE sells the best tools for dramatic punk-styled looks, serving those looking to embrace their inner Hollaback Girl.