Gwen Stefani looks gorgeous in pink. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Gwen Stefani slayed the competition in just her outfit alone as she prepared for another new episode of NBC’s The Voice.

The 53-year-old No Doubt singer added a funky country-punk flair to her most recent fit as she prepped for another big night.

Gwen has been known for her quirky styles and eccentric wardrobe choices, and this was a perfect demonstration of just that.

The singer styled in a pretty fringe jacket and added some fun, ripped jeans into the mix.

Gwen then smiled for the camera as she looked to be enjoying her eventful night.

The blonde beauty kept her fans in the loop throughout the night as she added the stunning photos to her Instagram Story, treating her 14.9 million followers with the eye-catching ensemble.

Gwen Stefani rocks a country-punk fit

It came as no surprise when Gwen was captured wearing another show-stopping look.

Before the show started, the pop singer posed away for a couple of quick photographs of the flashy fit.

Gwen geared up in a beautiful, baby pink fringe jacket that swayed along in rhythm to her every move.

Under the jacket, peered a black-and-white striped turtle neck which fit nice and tight around her upper body.

She paired the top with some light-washed biker shorts, which featured some purposely placed rips and tears along the bottoms of the legs.

She then added a pair of black fishnet stockings to the fit, which looked amazing under her loose-fitting denim shorts.

To complete the ensemble, Gwen wore a stylish pair of bright white cowboy boots, which complemented the overall fit.

Pic credit: @gwenstefani/Instagram

While the singer posed and cheesed for the camera, she sported a full face of makeup.

She wore long, luxurious lashes and paired them with a heavy line of black eyeliner. She added a beautiful, shimmery eyeshadow across her lid and splashed some blush and bronzer across her cheeks.

It wouldn’t be the same if Gwen didn’t finish the look with her staple red lipstick, and of course, she did exactly that.

Gwen’s skin looked stunning as she had her blonde locks pulled back into a pigtail which inevitably drew even more attention to her glowing complexion.

Gwen Stefani serves glitz and glam while promoting her new GXVE beauty essentials

In another recent post, Gwen absolutely glistened as she posed wearing dazzling diamonds and sported a whole face of her new luxurious makeup.

The singer was photographed holding her hand out and giving the peace sign with her long, purple, blinged-out nails.

She rocked a beautiful low-cut, black-and-yellow sequin top that also glistened in the photograph.

For her makeup, she painted on a fresh face using all of her cruelty-free GXVE products. She wore long lashes and incorporated a pretty bat wing design across her eyelids. She then used one of her top-selling products, Bubble Pop Electric in Dolled Up⁣ , across her lips.

To add to the shimmery aesthetic, Gwen finished the look with an assortment of chunky diamond rings and a beautiful diamond headband.

Gwen’s fans are in full support mode when it comes to her endless vibrant fits, along with supporting her new GXVE makeup line, which can now be purchased at Sephora.