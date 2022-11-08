Gwen Stefani poses in an amazing white dress. Pic credit:@gwenstefani/Instagram

Gwen Stefani decided to drop a throwback photo last night, and fans were here for it. She was in her dressing room wearing a gorgeous dress by the designer Vera Wang.

The No Doubt singer posted a photo from three years ago where she looked both edgy and elegant. The gown was strapless and fit her waist perfectly. The skirt gathered in the front to show off Gwen’s legs and came out with a dramatic train around her.

To keep her rocker chic look, she wore thigh-high black boots.

She kept the accessories simple with matching black evening gloves and a silver necklace.

The blonde had her hair down with light curls that fell down her back.

The Voice judge opted out of her Marilyn Monroe-inspired makeup and went for something simpler. She had neutral eyeshadow and pink lipstick.

Pic credit: @gwenstefani/Instagram

Gwen Stefani explains how she created her signature red lipstick

Gwen is known for her style and all the ways she switches things up. However, her red lipstick has been a staple in her decades-long career. In March, she launched her cosmetic line, GXVE Beauty where she created her own red lipstick.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, she explained that her mother and old Hollywood actresses inspired her love for red lipstick. So, when she decided to make her own, she was very serious about the formula.

She told the publication, “With GXVE, I wanted to create makeup that would make me the best makeup artist. I wanted to make something that was comfortable but long-wearing. This is the original recipe that I’m wearing now, which is matte, but I have three different formulas. Your red lip will stay on if you have high-quality makeup.”

Gwen Stefani gives her fans a reason to be Team Gwen

Gwen has kicked off the latest season of the hit NBC show The Voice. She gathered her team for the show and looked amazing while doing it.

The blonde bombshell wore a black latex tank top that looked like it was painted on her. She paired it with gold palazzo pants that had denim jeans attached to the front and back of the pants.

To accessorize the outfit, she wore stacked gold bracelets, a chain, and hoop earrings.

She wore her hair in a tight ponytail, where she sported a braid on the side of her face.