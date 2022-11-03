Gwen Stefani pictured at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Gwen Stefani looked highly fashionable on a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore show.

The No Doubt singer opened up about finding love with Blake Shelton after losing hope.

They recently celebrated the second anniversary of their engagement after they met on The Voice.

The 53-year-old posed next to Barrymore wearing a gorgeous green plaid jacket with a fitted camouflage dress underneath. She completed the look with fishnets and faux fur heels.

The pair of 90s icons posed for a photo with Gwen throwing up the peace sign and Drew sticking her tongue out.

In the caption, Gwen wrote, “it’s always a good day when i get 2 hang out with @drewbarrymore 👯‍♀️💕 thank u so much for having me on @thedrewbarrymoreshow !! can’t wait 2 come see u again 🥰 gx.”

On the IG post, Gwen shared some other photos from the set, posing on a couch with her legs crossed in the second slide.

She also shared a snap with the on-set stylists getting her ready while she flashed a big smile. The final slide is a shot with her back turned to the camera with a view of the city.

Barrymore shared her outfit, revealing she donned a Gabriela Hearst’s form-fitting prune blazer and matching vest and pants.

She added a Ports 1961 blouse and Celine shoes which were hidden by the palazzo pants.

Gwen Stefani shares details about her relationship with Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani opened up about her marriage to Blake Shelton after the pair celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Instagram last month.

On The Drew Barrymore Show, Stefani said she believed it was divine intervention that led to meeting the country singer after giving up on love.

When Barrymore asked about their relationship, Gwen replied:

“God put us together. It was one of those situations where I didn’t see it coming,” she said.

“I was like, ‘I’m gonna wake up every day. I’m gonna have a coffee. I’m gonna take care of my kids, and then I’m gonna go to bed. Like I’m never gonna kiss anyone,” Stefani shared, continuing. “I thought my life was over, and then Blake Shelton was like, ‘Hey. I’m Blake Shelton.’”

The singer went on to gush about how they have so much in common yet are total opposites in other ways.

Stefani split from her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, whom she shares three children with, and Shelton divorced Miranda Lambert in the summer of 2015. The couple met shortly after on The Voice.

Gwen Stefani shares her makeup tricks with GXVE beauty

Stefani launched her cosmetic line GXVE Beauty earlier this year with products ranging from $21 to $48, including eyeshadow palettes, eyeliners, and lipstick.

In a snap from her appearance on The Drew Barrymore show, Gwen is seen applying her iconic dark red lipstick on a model.

During the episode, the stunning singer shared her makeup secrets with her fans. Her products are available at Sephora in-store and online.