Gwen Stefani is serving up looks in this tiger stripe blazer with matching body suit and thigh highs

Gwen Stefani recently launched a new make-up line. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Gwen Stefani cut a fashionable figure in a tiger stripe blazer she matched with a bodysuit and thigh highs boots.

The 52-year-old singer-songwriter launched a makeup brand following her Super Bowl Music Fest performance with her husband Blake Shelton last month.

The country singer showed how much he appreciates his wife with an International Women’s Day tribute.

Gwen debuted a new makeup line earlier this month and displayed her eyebrows evolution over the decades.

Gwen Stefani stuns in a tiger-stripe outfit

The Hollaback Girl singer stunned in a tiger-stripe outfit before hitting the stage for a performance.

Gwen wore the stylish outfit with a mic in hand, opting to go pantless with thigh-highs, a matching black, and a bodysuit.

She had her long blonde hair in French mohawk braids completing the outfit with black boots.

The singer went with her iconic vintage Hollywood pin-up glamour with red lipstick and winged eyeliner for makeup.

Stefani has turned her focus to her new beauty line, offering her fans a chance to get her glamour look at an affordable price.

“i had so much fun creating this brand over the last 3 years. here are some sneak peeks behind the scenes… can’t wait to show you more @gxvebeauty #gxve,” she wrote in a teaser days before launching the brand, GXVE Beauty, which retails in Sephora.

The Don’t Speak singer also dropped an advert to her 13.2 million Instagram followers.

“so excited to FINALLY share GXVE with you !!! almost 4 years in the making … u can now get it online @sephora @sephoracanada, and in stores on march 10th 🖤 I can’t wait for you all to have it !! 💋 gx.”

The beauty line has eight products with prices ranging from $21 to $48, including eyeshadow palettes, eyeliners, brow pencils, and priming face oil.

Gwen Stefani opens up about divorce from Gavin Rossdale

In an interview with InStyle, the singer reveals she didn’t think of creating a makeup line until she divorced from ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

She got candid about the hard times following her relationship with the British singer.

“It was a time of reassessing everything that I’ve done,” she said to the publication, continuing, “I wanted to start something that was new, that was mine, that was true to who I am, that was going to be the rest of my life project, that I would be able to be a gift back.”

After 13 years of marriage, Gavin and Gwen divorced in 2016, citing irreconcilable differences.

Gwen began dating Shelton in 2015, a few months after filing for divorce from Rossdale, and they married in 2021.

She shares three children: Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8 — with her ex-husband.