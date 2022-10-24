Singer Gwen Stefani pictured at the 48th Annual AFI Life Achievement Award. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Gwen Stefani gives summer vibes as she looks stylish in a plain white tank and dazzling jewelry.

The 53-year-old singer continues to impress fans with her age-defying look.

Gwen is dolled up in a new video, trading her signature red lipstick for some pink gloss. She wore a baseball cap to keep the sun out of her eyes, which created a shadow for the still.

The mother of three is accessorized with several necklaces, including a cross and gold hoop earrings.

In the Instagram Story shared with her 14.8 million followers, Gwen is on a farm with her children, seemingly looking for pumpkins for Halloween.

She donned a sheer tank top which revealed her red bra underneath.

Pic credit: @gwenstefani/Instagram

Stefani gave her side profile with one of her children’s hands on her shoulder and a Halloween pumpkin emoji on the same side.

Pic credit: @gwenstefani/Instagram

The No Doubt singer spent Sunday with her children and posed with them in her Instagram story.

Pic credit: @gwenstefani/Instagram

Gwen Stefani is feeling like a barbie in a stunning selfie

Stefani embraced the casual look in a grey sweatshirt and a gold link necklace as she laid back for a stunning selfie.

She wore her platinum blonde hair loose and styled them to one side to show her glam look.

Sharing the selfie with her IG followers, Gwen captioned her photo: “feelin like barbie bc im all Dolled Up 💕 .”

She also tagged her make-up line GXVE Beauty as she modeled her clean cosmetic brand.

This comes after the songstress reunited with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale to attend their son Apollo’s football game.

In photos from The Daily Mail, the former couple joined forces to support their eight-year-old son.

Stefani went with the low ponytail and her signature red lipstick and proved she is always fashionable in a long-sleeved white crop top cropped and green bleach-stained pants tucked into her white undershirt.

Gwen Stefani is pretty in pink for The Voice

Earlier this week on The Voice, Stefani showcased her fashion style in a cutout pink and black dress.

She shared a stunning photo on her Instagram on the set of The Voice, flashing a smile for the camera.

“feelin pretty n punky in pink 🎀🖤 gx #TheVoice #VoiceBattles,” she wrote in the caption.

Last week, the legendary singer showed up for the Season 22 Battle Rounds in a classy rock-style outfit.

In another Instagram post, she revealed the lip gloss she used to give her the barbie look.

The Bubble Pop Electric Lip Gloss from GXVE beauty is $20 and available at the official store.