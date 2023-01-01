Gwen Stefani is gorgeous in checkered crop top and matching miniskirt with fishnet flair

Gwen Stefani was pretty in pink. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Gwen Stefani channeled a chic fashion look in a pink checkered outfit.

She sported a pink and black checkered crop top with long sleeves and a tiny and matching skirt that cropped at her upper thighs. The outfit highlighted her figure and her incredible fashion sense.

The style of Gwen’s outfit allowed the camera to capture the fishnets underneath. The fishnet tights ran from her long legs all the way up to her midriff.

The American singer and songwriter accessorized with straps over her hand and in between her fingers, a gold bracelet, earrings, and a large shiny ring.

Gwen completed her look with tall tie-up black boots with platform heels that were shiny in the light, giving her outfit extra height and edge.

The fashion designer tied her iconic blonde hair up into a high ponytail and let the curls bounce as they cascaded down. Her makeup was incredible, with pink lips, glowing contour, and smoky eyes.

Gwen Stefani promotes GXVE Beauty

The beautiful photoshoot in the pink checkered outfit wasn’t just great content for a post but also a chance for Gwen to promote her makeup line, GXVE Beauty.

The businesswoman captioned her post, “beyond thrilled to finally share my go-to mascara with u 💜 gx @gxvebeauty.”

Gwen created GXVE Beauty due to her adoration and passion for playing with makeup. It sells a variety of amazing products, all that Gwen personally loves.

Among the products sold is the new mascara that Gwen was promoting. It seemed to be a lovely addition to her makeup palette as her eyelashes went straight toward the sky.

The post likely brought some attention to the fashion line, earning over 26,000 likes and over 300 comments.

Gwen Stefani wants to see her fans’ makeup experiments

Gwen is a busy woman who is always finding a way to promote her unique makeup line. She posted another stunning look to promote the liquid lippies she sells at GXVE Beauty.

Her makeup was the absolute star of the photo, with a plump pink pout, glowing highlights, subtle contour, defined brows, and subtle shimmery eyeshadow with long lashes.

The singer accessorized with large hoop earrings, her hair was tied back into a bun, and she wore a black turtle neck. All of this highlighted her pretty features even more.

Gwen included in her caption, “i mixed camo & tomboy 2 get this look.” She went on to say that she’d love to see her fans’ experiments with makeup and their “creativity blossom.”

Her fans seemed to love her makeup creation, as the post earned over 22,000 likes.