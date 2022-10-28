Gwen Stefani stuns on 48th Annual AFI Life Achievement Award red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Gwen Stefani looks incredible in a new minidress.

She wore the outfit while attending and being honored at this year’s Matrix Awards. She was accompanied by her husband and country star Blake Shelton.

The singer wore a pink floral minidress, showing off her toned legs. The dress had ruffled detailing at the bottom and puffed sleeves.

She paired the look with short gold boots and a rose-shaped pink clutch bag.

Her slicked-back high ponytail was done by her go-to hairstylist Suzette Booster.

From rocking a pair of fishnet tights to wearing plunging tops, Gwen has proven that she is still a fashionista.

Gwen Stefani and Camilla Cabello

Gwen is currently a judge on Season 22 of The Voice and has been giving incredible looks every episode. She recently shared a behind-the-scenes photo with fellow judge and singer Camilla Cabello to her 14 Million followers.

The Hollaback Girl singer wore a black sequin bralette top with a light pink cutout dress underneath, revealing her amazing physique. The dress was created by designer David Koma, who has also created looks for Megan Fox and Millie Bobby Brown.

She paired the look with nearly thigh-high platinum boots from On Aura Tout Vu and layered silver necklaces.

Camilla posed next to her in a floral red mini dress, a matching patterned coat, and bold red platform shoes.

Gwen Stefani’s new company

Gwen shocked her fans when she released her very own vegan beauty line called GXVE Beauty back in March. The collection currently features everything from face care to lipsticks.

And recently, she just expanded the brand even more by introducing The GXVE Community, a new exclusive ambassador program for the products.

She has since opened up about launching the company and what makeup means to her.

In an interview with People, she said that, “I feel really excited about GXVE right now and this new chapter in my life because I’m in my 50s. I have teenagers, I have a trail of things that I’ve done and this is something so new and something that I feel like could be my give back. I think there’s a lot of women and men out there that just want to feel a certain way, even if it’s temporary. I feel like makeup is a place where you can get that feeling.”

GXVE Beauty is now available at all Sephora stores and just released six new lipstick products.