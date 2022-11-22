Gwen Stefani stuns in her retro attire. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Raoul Gatchalian/StarMaxWorldwide

Gwen Stefani undeniably turned some heads as she got dressed and ready for an eventful night on TV.

The No Doubt singer prepared herself for another new episode of NBC’s The Voice as usual her outfit did not disappoint.

Gwen captured the moment in a photo posted on social media that showed her clad in a stunning yellow ensemble.

The mini dress was rather unique as it gave off a 70s retro flair complete with big hair and matching accessories.

Luckily for Gwen’s fans, they got to experience the moment before the show as she shared it with her 14.9 million Instagram followers.

The 53-year-old sported a bright yellow minidress. The vibrant-colored dress featured a bold and black collar that incorporated a fun, black-and-yellow ruffle design in the back.

The Voice judge Gwen Stefani stuns in her retro dress

Gwen styled the yellow dress with some classic fishnet stockings and knee-high, pointed leather boots in black to match the black collar on her dress.

In one of the videos she shared, she walked toward the camera with a smile on her face as she modeled the ensemble, giving her followers a complete 360 view.

Gwen styled her staple bleach-blonde hair in a poufy half-up style while her bangs were then lightly curled and pulled to each side of her face.

She accessorized with a fun pair of black dangly earrings that perfectly complemented the rest of the retro-themed fit.

To finalize the look, Gwen rocked a full face of makeup from her beauty line.

She wore long, lavish lashes and paired them with a thick line of eyeliner. Shen put blush and bronzer along her cheeks and added her own GXVE Original Me Matte Lipstick.

Gwen stopped the show as she slayed the competition with her bright, yellow ensemble.

She captioned the post, “all smiles bc #TeamGwen just blew the world away 😃🫶🏻 gx Makeup: @ernestocasillas Hair: @samiknighthair Nails: @erierinailz.”

Gwen Stefani promotes her GXVE beauty line pin-up girl style

In another recent share, the singer dolled up in her luxurious, cruelty-free makeup line.

She captioned the post, “living my vintage pin-up girl dreams 💋✨ hop in ur own time machine with @gxvebeauty!”

In the photo, Gwen stared directly at the camera as she wore a beautiful bright red Japanese-printed kimono.

She paired the silky piece with deep red lipstick and her Line it Up waterproof eyeliner and styled her blonde hair with two pin-up pieces in the front and tight curls in the back.

Fans can purchase all of Gwen’s GXVE beauty products at any Sephora store or online.