Gwen Stefani in sheer red dress celebrates birthday

Gwen Stefani is one year older as the beautiful California native celebrates her birthday but stays hard at work.

The No Doubt frontwoman has a lot on her plate with a newly-released makeup line and a weekly judge gig on NBC.

The Voice judge reposted a video from GXVE Beauty, featuring a montage of some of her best looks.

The montage doubled as a birthday tribute for Gwen, whose birthday is October 3.

The clip started with Gwen rocking her platinum blonde hair in a side part with curled ends giving her an Old Hollywood look.

The beauty rocked a sheer dress featuring splashes of red color. The gown was appropriate for the songstress, who doesn’t shy away from a splash of red on her lips– a signature look.

Gwen Stefani celebrates birthday with stunning look

She placed her arms to each side, tilted back her head, and struck a pose. Behind Gwen, there were numerous mirrors, adding to the optical illusion of the shot. Her last name was also illuminated in bright neon lights in case fans forgot the birthday girl’s name. Gwen’s legs were crossed in the beautiful dress.

Next, the video transitioned to Gwen in a neutral tulle dress with her blonde locks pulled back into a ponytail. The video then showed Gwen in the makeup chair, performing on stage, and striking a pose before a decadent-looking pink birthday cake appeared.

The clip then circled back to Gwen in the sheer red gown as she uncrossed her legs and got up before the clip abruptly stopped, leaving a hint of mystery.

The caption read, “Happy birthday to our founder and the queen of red lips 🎂 💋 Celebrate with us by recreating her perfect pout. With the purchase of any Bubble Pop Electric Lip Gloss + Lip Liner we’re giving you an Original Me lipstick and free shipping available exclusively on gxvebeauty.com 💄 ✨.”

Although Gwen is a woman in her fifties, she is still learning every day, something she proudly states.

Gwen Stefani talks growing GXVE Beauty

Gwen dropped GXVE beauty last March and saw quick success with the beauty brand.

She told Forbes, “To be able to do this on such a bigger scale, as far as everything from the paper for the packaging to the font to the color palette – everything that comes with the business side of this. Partnering with Sephora, it’s a lot of learning in the last four years but I’ve also shocked myself. I mean, I’m in my fifties, you know what I’m saying?”

Gwen continued, “It all kind of led up to this moment and I think it’s just going to be a really incredible thing to be able to have a business that people can be part of, like the people that loved me all these years. I’m just super excited to be where I’m at.”

As Gwen continues learning and growing GXVE, fans can only guess what the Grammy-winning singer will do next.