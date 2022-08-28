Gwen Stefani in plunging top wears soft glam look and Blake Shelton necklace for press day

Gwen Stefani rocks soft glam look while filming press for The Voice. Pic credit: @gwenstefani/Instagram

Gwen Stefani is preparing for her highly anticipated return to The Voice.

While promoting the show and doing press for the upcoming season premiere, Gwen showcased her timeless beauty with a glamorous look.

She chose to keep her makeup light and warm with golden tones around her eyes, a light blush on her cheeks, and a nude-colored lip.

Gwen kept her signature blonde hair straight and pulled to one side over her shoulder.

She rocked a plunging spaghetti-strap top which allowed her jewelry to be on full display. She layered two diamond-encrusted necklaces with simple rope chains.

The first necklace said “Stefani” and the second said “Shelton” referencing her relationship with Blake Shelton.

Gwen completed her look with gold earrings and took a moment to snap a few selfies before returning to her press duties.

Gwen Stefani is returning to The Voice

After taking a brief hiatus from the show, it was announced that Gwen will return to The Voice for Season 22. This will be Gwen’s sixth time sitting in the coach’s chair. The last time she was a coach was in 2020 during Season 19, which she won thanks to her mentee, Carter Rubin.

Season 22 will see more changes for the coaching panel. Seasoned coach and winner Kelly Clarkson has exited the show, which prompted Gwen’s return. Superstar Ariana Grande has also left the show. Replacing her is Camila Cabello, who was formerly a member of the singing group Fifth Harmony.

Blake Shelton and John Legend will both return to complete the season’s coaching lineup. It will be the first time Gwen and Blake will be on the show as husband and wife since the two got married in 2021.

Gwen Stefani surprises a 90 Day Fiance cast member

Fans of Gwen know that she has been a lover of makeup since the start of her career. She has created a new line called GXVE (which is pronounced “Give”) and created a collection of lipsticks for the line.

Recently, Gwen sent her line of lipsticks to Miona Bell, who starred in Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance. Miona is also a fan of makeup and hopes to create her own company as well.

Miona shared that the gift from Gwen made her emotional because she was a fan of Gwen’s music while growing up and never imagined she’d receive a package from her. She called Gwen one of her idols and said the gift brought her to tears.

Season 22 of The Voice premieres Monday, September 19, at 8/7c on NBC.