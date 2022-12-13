Gwen Stefani looks incredible in her flashy silver dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Sammi/AdMedia

Gwen Stefani looked phenomenal as she styled in a complete sequin ensemble.

The No Doubt singer certainly slayed the competition with this show-stopping piece.

Gwen posed for two stunning photos while she hinted at the fact that it was now “gxving season.”

Luckily for fans, Gwen shared the mesmerizing moment as she took to Instagram with the shots.

The beloved pop singer kindly gifted her 15 million followers an early holiday treat this season.

In the end, leave it to Gwen when it comes to providing some jaw-dropping content.

Gwen Stefani slays in layers of sequin

Gwen looked like an absolute Queen in her latest share as she got completely dolled up in one of her most iconic looks yet.

The blonde beauty looked flawless while she was captured wearing a complete silver ensemble. The dress she wore featured metal and sequin tassels that beautifully flowed down her body.

The gorgeous piece hugged her body just right, as it left some open space in the middle, leaving her chest and torso uncovered.

She coordinated the ravishing piece with a lovely feathery coat that had silver accents scattered throughout. The coat matched the dress as they both shimmered in the shots.

She accessorized with some layered necklaces that included some long silver pieces along with a couple of pearl necklaces. She then added some beautiful dazzling diamond earrings that shimmered in the photographs.

For her hair, Gwen parted her locks down the middle and then tied them back into a tight ponytail that further flowed perfectly down her back.

She then went for a nice bold look with her makeup as she wore long, luxurious lashes and paired them with some shimmery eyeshadow across her lids. Gwen added some touches of blush and bronzer across her cheeks and finalized the glowing look with a bold red lip that gave the picture that perfect pop of color.

Gwen Stefani promotes her GXVE beauty line on Gloss Angeles Beauty Podcast

In another recent post, Gwen joined Kirbie Johnson and Sara Tan Christensen on their Gloss Angeles Beauty Podcast while together, the three women chatted about Gwen’s new beauty line.

Not only did the woman chat about the singer’s makeup line and all of the fabulous products, but they also bonded over life itself and all of the amazing things in between.

Funny enough, the three women seemed to unintentionally coordinate outfits as they all wore unique, black and white printed patterns for the occasion.

The singer seemed to thoroughly enjoy herself as she took to Instagram with her excitement, sharing multiple shots from the event.

She captioned the post, “thank u sm @kirbiejohnson & @saratan 4 having me on @glossangelespod, i had a blast chatting @gxvebeauty, life, n everything in between 💕 listen 2 the episode now !! u can already tell we connected bc we accidentally matched our fits 😉🖤🤍 gx.”

Fans came out to show their support for the beloved singer as the post secured 19.8k likes and over 200 expressive fans in the comment section.

The Gloss Angeles episode featuring Gwen is now streaming through both Apple and Spotify, and all of Gwen’s products can now be purchased online through Sephora’s website, or fans can find her newest products at their local Sephora.