Gwen Stefani goes pantless in edgy striped look

Gwen Stefani poses pantless as she shows an edgy The Voice look. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Birthday girl Gwen Stefani served another fabulous look on the set of The Voice in a pantless look with an oversized shirt.

The wife of Blake Shelton has been known to share unique and edgy looks and her latest was no exception.

She posted a few behind-the-scenes shots on her Instagram, where she has often shared fashion, family, and work photos.

Gwen shared the photos with her 14.7 million Instagram followers, and many showed love with likes and comments for her efforts.

The gorgeous songstress and beauty maven posed with singing partner Sean Paul.

Gwen was all no pants, no problem, and her attitude worked for her fashion fans.

Gwen Stefani stuns in a pantless look

Gwen donned a blue and yellow horizontal stripe shirt with a pantless look and fishnet tights underneath.

She wore her platinum blonde locks sleek and straight in multiple long ponytails which cascaded behind her back.

Gwen represented GXVE Beauty with a glammed-up face and dark eye makeup.

She rocked long acrylics and a gold necklace.

She completed the look with brown cowboy boots and her signature red lips.

Sean Paul wore sunglasses, a black shirt and black pants with white sneakers.

Gwen’s cute caption read, “@duttypaul is here 2 light the fire tonight on #TheVoice 🔥 gx.”

Gwen Stefani is back as a judge this year on The Voice

With the departure of Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande, Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello came to the show as returning and new judges, respectively.

The new season of The Voice started in September, and Gwen was back as a judge.

The show has completed its blind auditions and has moved on to the next stage– the battle rounds.

Gwen has shown her excitement for the battle rounds by posting several pictures on her Instagram. She has also shared interviews she did alone and with her husband, Blake Shelton, to promote the show and, of course, serve looks.

As it turns out, Gwen and hosting alum Kelly are Camila fans.

They discussed this on Gwen’s recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Kelly shared, via Country Living, “I was so excited when they announced Camila.”

Gwen agreed and said, “I was gonna say she has the same mentality as you. Like, she doesn’t care about glam or about what she wears. She just talks a lot, and she’s competitive, and she’s umm… she’s you!”