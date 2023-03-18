Singer, talent show judge, fashion icon, and makeup guru Gwen Stefani continues to wow us on a regular basis.

The 53-year-old mom to three sons might be over 30 years deep into her career, but there is still no stopping this powerhouse.

Putting on a killer display isn’t foreign to Gwen, and her latest Instagram upload is no exception.

To honor St. Patricks Day on March 17, the What You Waiting For? hitmaker opted for a green number that certainly caught the attention of her fans.

“here’s to a lucky day 🍀🌈 gx,” Gwen captioned her post.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the span of 15 hours, her upload racked up more than 28,000 likes and over 460 comments, proving to be very popular with her 15.6 million followers.

Gwen Stefani is a vision in green.

For a superstar known to rock various hairstyles, colors, and fashion trends, it goes without saying that Gwen is a chameleon who looks good in everything.

In her recent IG share, the former No Doubt frontwoman stunned in a check green and white coat made of soft material. The eye-catching item featured buttons going down the front and appeared to be an oversized fit on her.

Gwen teamed the ensemble with a matching high-waisted miniskirt and crop top. To complete the colorful number, she opted for black fishnet tights.

The three-time Grammy Award-winning musician pulled her signature platinum blonde locks up in a high ponytail and rocked long acrylic nails painted with red polish.

For accessories, Gwen wore several necklaces and gold earrings while looking beautiful in red lipstick.

Photographed from the thighs up in front of a plain white wall, Gwen sported a chill pose with both hands in her pockets. She gazed directly at the camera lens with a soft expression and let her locks rest over her left shoulder.

In the tags, Gwen credited her beauty line, GXVE Beauty, for her makeup.

GXVE Beauty is introducing a new product to the market.

Since launching her own beauty line, GXVE Beauty, in 2022, Gwen has continued to expand the brand with new products.

The blonde beauty announced on Instagram that the brand would be releasing a “primer-infused cream-to-powder eyeshadow for buildable, crease-proof color & 24-hour wear” named Paint It Up on Monday, March 20.

As seen in the snapshot below, Gwen shows herself wearing the product and holding the item beside her.

On GXVE Beauty’s website, the Paint It Up eyeshadow range retail at $20 and is available in various colors.