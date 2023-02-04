Gwen Stefani is placing the drama behind her and putting her best face forward as she promotes her makeup line, GXVE Beauty.

The blonde beauty shared an exciting video jointly with her business account for GXVE Beauty on Instagram.

The purpose of the video was to announce a new launch as Gwen’s brand increases its reach with new products.

The latest GXVE Beauty product, as Gwen showed in the video, is mascara.

Gwen’s brand has been a hit since she launched it last March, starting with basic items like lipstick and an eyebrow pencil.

Since the release, GXVE Beauty has rapidly expanded, a testament to the success of the line. Subsequent releases have featured eyeshadow palettes and, now, mascara.

Gwen Stefani unveils GXVE Beauty mascara

Gwen looked quite fashionable and very colorful in a pink and black checkered outfit. She struck a few poses while modeling her new mascara and holding the product with her lengthy red acrylic nails.

In the background, electronic music served to turn up the energy for the upbeat reveal.

For her top, Gwen wore a long-sleeve shirt that ended above her waist with a matching skirt that highlighted her legs. Underneath the skirt, Gwen wore fishnet stockings, adding to the edginess of the look.

The No Doubt frontwoman sported her blonde tresses in a high ponytail. The hairstyle allowed Gwen’s caked face to take center stage and show off her makeup.

The wife of Blake Shelton also rocked gold and black jewelry, with multiple bracelets and statement earrings.

Gwen’s caption read, “Your one-way ticket to big, thick, lashes is here 🖤 We’re hooked and we Can’t Stop Staring at our BTS of our latest launch, also @gwenstefani’s current favorite!⁣”

The Can’t Stop Staring Clean Lengthening & Lifting Mascara is available at Sephora for $20 or on the GXVE Beauty site.

Gwen Stefani launches GXVE Beauty

Gwen has seen great success with her makeup brand GXVE Beauty, which is just under one year old.

The California native chose the name after her signature, which features the letter “G” with an “x.” Although the brand is spelled “Gxve,” the pronunciation is “give.”

GXVE Beauty has many desirable characteristics, like being cruelty-free and vegan.

Gwen spoke with Elle about her inspiration for the line, which she worked on for three years before releasing it to the public.

Gwen revealed, “My looks were always inspired by old Hollywood: the red lips, the matte powder, the cat-eye, sharp brow.”

She continued, “People have been asking for 35 years, ‘What color lip are you wearing?’ so that was the obvious place to start.”

As for that red lip, fans can purchase the Original Me Clean High-Performance Matte Lipstick in Original Recipe, retailing for $26.