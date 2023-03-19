Few people could forget the moment in pop culture history when Gwen Stefani came through at the MTV Video Music Awards, serving intergalactic realness.

But for those whose memories might be hazy — the songstress shared a little reminder on social media.

It seems that for Gwen, the third time was the charm because while attending the 1998 VMAs, she delivered her third killer look, which went down in history books.

The Bay Area native recently posted this memorable moment, shouting out the red carpet appearance with No Doubt, which happened 25 years ago.

As a savvy businesswoman, Gwen and her GXVE Beauty team turned the epic moment into a new endeavor.

An Instagram account for GXVE Beauty shared the throwback while revealing that a collection based on the blue look would soon be available.

Gwen Stefani shares sneak peek at upcoming GXVE Beauty launch

The social media post featured a collage with Gwen’s 1998 look and upcoming style.

For the throwback, Gwen rocked bright blue hair marking one of the notable tress changes throughout the years. Her hair featured space buns with strands touching her shoulders.

Additionally, she donned a fuzzy blue bikini top for major 90s vibes. Gwen took things to the next level with a skirt-over-the-pants situation, adding to the 90s energy.

The wife of Blake Shelton rocked a decorated face with Bollywood inspirations and stunning crystals placed perfectly on her cheeks.

Finally, Gwen sported jelly sandals, a true testament to the time.

In the new pictures representing the upcoming GXVE Beauty line, Gwen rocked platinum blonde locks and bright blue eye shadow.

A caption for the post read, “1998 💙 Inspired by @gwenstefani’s iconic look at the 1998 MTV awards.⁣ ⁣ Mark your calendars! Coming 3.20 to @sephora, #sephoraatkohls & gxvebeauty.com⁣.”

As the caption explained, the upcoming release will be available at Kohl’s, an exciting prospect for GXVE Beauty. The brand has come far, one year after Gwen launched the brand.

Gwen Stefani launches GXVE Beauty

As Monsters and Critics reported, Gwen dropped GXVE Beauty last March. The beauty brand, pronounced like the word “give,” got its name from Gwen’s signature, which includes a “G” and an “X.”

Before she hit it big, Gwen worked as a makeup artist in a department store. In fact, Gwen still does most of her own makeup to this day.

Therefore, the business decision made a lot of sense.

Gwen’s most popular products have been her lipsticks, including the Original Me Clean High-Performance Matte Lipstick in Original Recipe, which retails for $26.

The songstress also dabbled in mascara, including the Can’t Stop Staring Clean Lengthening & Lifting Mascara, retailing for $20.

Gwen’s latest line could be her most popular yet, and time will tell what the launch entails.