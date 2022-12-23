Gwen Stefani looked sensational in a silver ensemble. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Sammi/AdMedia

Gwen Stefani was bringing the Christmas vibes as she slipped into a sparkly silver dress for a festive performance.

Just like her fellow pop star Mariah Carey, it seems Christmas time is Gwen’s favorite time of the year.

In 2017, the 53-year-old released her first Christmas album called You Make It Feel Like Christmas, which included the hit single of the same name.

The blonde bombshell has also performed a ton of show-stopping festive performances over the years.

On Thursday (December 22), Gwen brought early Christmas vibes to everyone’s Instagram feed as she uploaded a festive snap.

In the picture, Gwen was snapped performing on stage alongside her backup dancers dressed in Santa Claus attire.

Gwen Stefani dazzles for festive performance

It was Gwen’s outfit that really stole the show, though – as the music superstar rocked a gorgeous sparkly number.

The Grammy winner struck a gorgeous pose in a silver dress that appeared to be made from tinsel.

Not afraid to show off her skin, Gwen’s dress also featured a plunging neckline and ended at the top of her thighs.

Underneath the tinsel dress, the stunner wore a pair of fishnet tights, adding a racy touch to the look.

She styled her iconic blonde locks into stylish and crisp waves that cascaded down her shoulders.

The mom-of-three also rocked her usual statement red lip for the performance.

Gwen Stefani has ‘always loved’ makeup

Between releasing a string of hit singles, bagging countless awards, and appearing on The Voice, Gwen also has her very own makeup line.

The brand, called GXVE and pronounced Give, was released in early 2022 after being in development for four years.

According to its website, Gwen’s obsession with makeup began when she worked as a makeup artist at department store beauty counters.

Speaking to Elle about the line, the star revealed how despite having a super successful music career, she originally thought about working in beauty because she had “always loved it.”

Talking to the publication, Gwen said how music was something “unexpected,” but makeup was “something I’ve always done since I was a little girl.”

Gwen also noted how she was finally ready to release her signature red lipstick with her many fans.

“People have been asking for 35 years, “What color lip are you wearing?” So that was the obvious place to start,” she said.

The Sweet Escape hitmaker founded her clothing lines Harajuku and L.A.M.B.