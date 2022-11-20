Gwen Stefani served holiday looks as she announced an upcoming gig celebrating an American Christmas tradition. Pic credit: @gwenstefani/Instagram

The holiday season got a bit more festive thanks to Gwen Stefani, who announced she would spread cheer at an event at the end of the month.

Of course, Gwen didn’t simply tweet out this information– she shared a gorgeous carousel of photos with never-before-seen looks to mark the special occasion.

She made the big reveal on Instagram, where she has amassed 14.9 million followers after building a large fanbase from her band No Doubt and subsequent solo career.

Gwen has remained highly active on social media, keeping her fans up-to-date on her latest appearances and business ventures and her latest post was no exception.

As always, Gwen sported a dolled-up face as she represented her recently launched makeup line, GXVE Beauty.

Gwen posted three pictures, including two of her and one of a flyer for her upcoming event.

Gwen Stefani stuns in silver for NBC announcement

Gwen opened the carousel strongly, with her platinum blonde hair parted to the side in soft curls. She wore her signature red lips, likely GXVE Beauty, and offered a bright smile for the camera.

Gwen’s dress was festive yet fabulous, with shiny metallic material and a sweetheart neckline. The dress cinched at the waist and flared at the hips, adding a dramatic vibe to the cheery look.

She waved one hand to reveal lengthy, light-colored acrylics. Gwen donned a dewy complexion with rosy cheeks and lined eyes.

A swipe right showed all the details for the tree-lighting ceremony, which Gwen touched on with her caption.

Gwen blew a kiss in the final photo, highlighting her plump pout.

Gwen’s caption read, “’tis the season!🎅🏻❤️ tune in to @nbc to celebrate 90 years of tree lighting magic at #RockCenterXmas on 11/30 at 8/7c 🎄🫶🏻✨ gx.”

Each year, NBC hosts a tree lighting in Rockefeller Plaza in Manhattan. The ceremony has become a big deal, and a pine tree is shipped from somewhere in the United States to serve as the official Christmas tree for the holiday season.

Singers and entertainers, like Gwen Stefani, attend the event to perform for the masses.

Gwen Stefani’s GXVE Beauty lips

Gwen released her makeup line, GXVE Beauty, last March. Since then, she has had a few different launches with new lip colors and palettes.

Gwen’s bright-red lip is a matte color called Original Me. She also dropped a long-wear matte liquid called I’m Still Here.

The singer has frequently rocked her colors in Instagram posts, like the one shared above.

Fans can purchase lip colors from GXVE Beauty at Sephora, with lip colors starting at $24.