Gwen Stefani stuns on the 2019 People’s Choice Awards red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Gwen Stefani turned heads in a new TV look.

She wore the look in one of the recent episodes of The Voice. She is a judge for Season 22 of the show.

The singer rocked a tight black latex top that hugged her amazing physique.

She paired it with denim pants attached to a golden ruched half-skirt. For accessories, she wore large hoop earrings and cuff bracelets on each arm.

The performer posed with her husband and fellow judge Blake Shelton. He kept it simple with a black blazer and a buttoned-up shirt underneath.

From wearing plunging tank tops and bikinis, Gwen has shown her incredible fashion sense.

Gwen Stefani and The Drew Barrymore Show

Gwen founded GXVE beauty back in March of this year. The collection features everything from eyeliner to a bright red hoodie with the company logo. She is currently the sole owner.

Recently, she took her brand to the next level by demonstrating some of her products on The Drew Barrymore Show.

For the show, she wore a green plaid blazer with a high-neck ribbed mini dress underneath. The dress is camo print and shows off her toned legs.

The singer complemented the look with chain hoop earrings and metallic gold nails.

Her hair was slicked down in the front and done by her go-to hairstylist Suzette Boozer.

Gwen Stefani’s makeup tip

Besides her very successful makeup career, Gwen is most known for her signature red lips. The singer just unveiled her biggest makeup tip, which she uses constantly.

She recently revealed that the secret behind her iconic look is overdrawing her lips.

During an interview with Glamour, she said, “It’s real. I did it one time when I first learned it, and my kids were calling me out, like, ‘What did you do to your lips?’ They’re teenagers, so they know what’s going on. I was like, ‘No, I swear. Let me take it off and I’ll show you. This is overdrawn right here. And when you overdraw the top lip like that, you just get this really pouty [look].’ You see people hacking it all the time and it works.”

She has a full collection of lipsticks, including her signature red lip, available at GXVE Beauty. She frequently posts pictures of herself with the lipstick on to her 14 million Instagram followers. The brand is also sold online and in stores at Sephora.