Greta Gerwig is pregnant with second baby

Greta Gerwig and her partner, Noah Baumbach, will soon welcome another member to their family. The actress and director confirmed on December 1, 2022, that she is pregnant with her second child.

Gerwig and Baumbach already share one child, Harold, born in 2019. The couple started dating in 2011 and are both prominent in the film industry.

According to Gerwig, she had tried to announce her pregnancy before December 1. She explained that she attended a public event and wore an outfit that was supposed to reveal her baby bump.

However, no one realized that she was expecting at the event. Even if some did happen to notice, it wasn’t reported on at all.

Gerwig even admitted that she had specifically chosen to wear an outfit that piqued viewers’ interest. She was a bit surprised to learn that “nobody cared.”

She stated during her announcement, “Turns out nobody’s paying attention to you.”

Greta Gerwig announced pregnancy on The Tonight Show

Gerwig announced the news while appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Fortunately, Fallon was quick to reassure her that people were paying attention and were happy for her.

After the applause died down from the announcement, Gerwig and Fallon discussed her son Harold a bit. According to Gerwig, he is almost 4 years old, but she isn’t quite sure if he understands the idea that he’ll be a big brother soon.

She joked that at some moments he seems sophisticated and aware. However, moments later, he’ll ask her a question like, “What language do they speak in New Jersey?”

However, her son Harold also has said some profound things. He impressed both Gerwig and Fallon with a tale involving a bubble bath.

Gerwig gushed that Harold loves bubble baths but gets sad when the bubbles go away. At the end of one bath, with his eyes welling up, he stated, “That’s the nature of bubbles.”

The cute story got lots of laughs and Gerwig stated that maybe Fallon or the viewers would know the meaning of his “deep” statement.

Gerwig is directing a live-action Barbie film

During her appearance on The Tonight Show, Gerwig also delved into her upcoming film, Barbie. The film has garnered Gerwig quite a bit of attention as it is the first live-action film in the Barbie franchise.

The film will star Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, respectively. Gerwig directed the film and also co-wrote it alongside Baumbach.

When photos of Robbie and Gosling as Barbie and Ken leaked during filming, they went viral. The photo of them in neon athletic gear and roller skates gained particular attention.

During the show, Gerwig explained that went they shot the film, they were very into their work and in a bit of a “bubble” where everyone looked that way. As a result, they didn’t actually realize they looked rather “insane.”

Gerwig expressed excitement for the film and especially for getting to work with Robbie. However, she and Fallon confirmed that even Barbie couldn’t top her “baby news.”

2023 is shaping up to be a big year for Gerwig as she gears up to welcome another little one and debut her new film, Barbie.