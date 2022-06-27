Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong renounces American citizenship in profanity-laced rant

Billie Joe Armstrong says he no longer wants to be an American. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/S bukley

Green Day lead singer, Billie Joe Armstrong, has decided he no longer wants to be an American citizen, and he made the announcement during a profanity-laced rant while on stage in London.

The 50-year-old rocker has decided that half a century as an American is more than enough for him. And it appears that the recent decision by the Supreme Court to allow states to implement an abortion ban was the key motivator behind his decision.

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong claims he’s leaving the US for the UK

The musician performed last Friday at London Stadium for the Hella Mega tour when he suddenly told the audience, “F**k America. I’m f**king renouncing my citizenship. I’m f**king coming here.”

And the Grammy winner wasn’t finished there. He continued to take aim at the USA, shouting, “There’s just too much f**king stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f**king excuse for a country. Oh, I’m not kidding. You’re going to get a lot of me in the coming days.”

According to the Daily Mail, he also shouted “f**k the Supreme Court of America” as he draped himself in a British flag right before playing American Idiot. He also called Supreme Court judges “pricks.”

There was certainly no confusion about how Billie Joe felt about Friday’s controversial decision. No sitting on the fence from the Wake Me When September Ends singer.

Unsurprisingly, the local crowd gave a patriotic roar of approval for Armstrong’s announcement that he hopes to become a Brit. Perhaps his fans were just excited at the prospect of attending more Green Day concerts.

Billie Joe Armstrong is no stranger to curse words and has often used his music to make political points. As per the Daily Mail, Armstrong recently criticized Texan Senator Ted Cruz, and in the past, he was very vocal in his opposition to George W. Bush and the Iraq War.

Halle Berry and Taylor Swift also spoke out about the Supreme Court decision

Armstrong wasn’t the only celebrity to voice his disappointment over the Supreme’s Court decision to overturn 1973’s Roe V. Wade.

Actress Halle Berry took to Twitter to express her anger at the decision. She wrote: “I’m outraged! What the supreme court has done is BULLS**T.” She added: “Stop this war on women & keep your laws off of our bodies.”

Meanwhile, singer Taylor Swift also expressed her displeasure with the abortion ruling. She retweeted Michelle Obama’s thoughts on the issue. She wrote: “I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are – that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that.”

I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are – that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that. https://t.co/mwK561oxxl — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 24, 2022

Armstrong has not yet said when he will be surrendering his US passport and if he plans to take a UK citizenship test.