GRAMMYs viewers in an uproar after Louis C.K. wins, compare it to Will Smith Oscars slap

Many viewers of this year’s Grammys were outraged by Louis C.K.’s win of Best Comedy Album. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Controversial nominee Louis C.K. won his second GRAMMY at this year’s awards, but viewers were not happy.

The comedian, 54, took home the award for Best Comedy Album at the 64th annual GRAMMYs, which aired live from Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3rd.

His stand-up comedy album, Sincerely Louis C.K., went head to head with Chelsea Handler’s Evolution, Lavell Crawford’s The Comedy Vaccine, Lewis Black’s Thanks for Risking Your Life, Kevin Hart’s Zero F— Given, and Nate Bargatze’s The Greatest Average American.

This win is Louis’ first since he was accused of, and admitted to, the sexual misconduct allegations of five women back in 2017.

Fans compare Louis C.K.’s win to Will Smith’s Oscars slap

Although many were upset to see Will Smith win his Academy Award after he infamously slapped Chris Rock live on stage, fans have taken to social media to show their outrage over Lous C.K.’s Grammy win after admitting to sexual misconduct.

“If you happen to be angrier about Will Smith winning an Oscar after slapping Chris Rock than you are about Louis CK winning a Grammy after serially sexually abusing women, really ask yourselves why that is, beloveds,” one user wrote.

If you happen to be angrier about Will Smith winning an Oscar after slapping Chris Rock than you are about Louis CK winning a Grammy after serially sexually abusing women, really ask yourselves why that is, beloveds. https://t.co/T0BKAotH7X — Eric Atcheson, Pandemic PastorDad of 0 Brain Cells (@RevEricAtcheson) April 3, 2022

“The Academy letting sexual predators like Louis CK win awards all the while completely shadowbanning someone for a slap! WHAT KIND OF PRECEDENT ARE YALL SENDING IN HOLLYWOOD,” @juju_F15 tweeted to compare Louis’ situation to Will Smith’s.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @juju_F15/Twitter

Another user pointed out a double-standard of the two by writing, “Will Smith is going to end up more punished than Louis CK, you watch.”

Pic credit: @BabsVan/Twitter

@QueenMab87 wrote in a similar manner, “Louis CK just won a whole a** Grammy while y’all are either calling for Will Smith’s head or crying about cancel culture. There are no consequences for white cishet men.”

Pic credit: @QueenMab87/Twitter

Former fans also took to the platform to show their outrage over the comedian’s ability to win an award after admitting to sexual misconduct.

“I say this as a former fan but I am really, REALLY not okay with whoever decided to UN-cancel Louis CK. No. Not ever. Did he serve time? Did he go back I time to fix the careers of women he blacklisted from the industry for attempting to speak out about his sexual abuse? NO,” user @iron_eliza tweeted.

Pic credit: @iron_eliza/Twitter

Louis C.K.’s first GRAMMY award since sexual allegations

Louis C.K. was accused of sexual misconduct allegations back in 2017, when five women admitted to instances of being taken advantage of by the comedian. An article in the New York Times told the stories of the five women he involved in sexual misconduct – with instances such as Louis exposing himself inappropriately in front of them.

Louis C.K. admits the allegations against him are true

Watch this video on YouTube

The comedian ended up admitting to the allegations and releasing the statement, “At the time, I said to myself that what I did was okay… But what I learned later in life, too late, is that the power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly.”

After strong disapproval and being “canceled” by many – especially during the women-empowering #MeToo movement – GRAMMYs viewers were clearly upset to see him take home the win for Best Comedy Album this year.