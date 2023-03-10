Gracie Hunt opened up about her recent struggles in a heartbreaking and sincere post.

The 24-year-old runner started her long caption with the question, “Have you ever felt like you had the rug pulled out from under you?”

She went on to explain that ever since she ran her second marathon, she’s been dealing with pain in her foot.

Gracie got the results back from an MRI, only to find out that she had ruptured a tendon in her toe.

The pageant queen was especially disappointed, as it meant she wouldn’t be able to run in the Boston Marathon, which she has been training for.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, Gracie was able to move forward and share everything she is grateful for, despite this setback.

She expressed that she still has a “healthy strong body” and can still exercise in different ways.

Gracie conveyed that she’s optimistic about the healing process and believes she will be able to run again later this year.

She then wrote about how struggles like this often incite further growth. The model then proceeded to quote one of her favorite scriptures that encouraged her during this time.

Gracie concluded her heartfelt message with a promise that she is cheering on her team and a statement that she’s already looking forward to her “comeback chapter.”

Gracie Hunt works out in style

While Gracie’s message was truly inspiring, her outfit was worth noting as well. She posed on the track field in a deep lunge with her hands placed in front of her and with a serious look on her face.

The wellness influencer sported a black Nike sports bra with thin straps and a scoop neckline. She paired this with bold red spandex shorts that added an extra pop of color to her look.

Her bright blonde hair was pulled out of her face and into a high ponytail with a black scrunchie.

Gracie’s makeup was minimal, with just a touch of mascara and rosy cheeks. Her nails were freshly painted with a coat of white.

Overall, Gracie looked perfectly in style to get her cardio up.

Gracie Hunt shares her favorite ab exercises

Physical fitness is clearly very important to Gracie, and it’s clear she won’t let her injury stop her from pursuing her passion. Luckily, she has an amazing ab workout routine to maintain her killer core.

The blonde beauty shared her routine with her Instagram followers and encouraged them to “save this quick ab circuit to add to the end of your next workout!”

Her quick and hard-hitting ab routine includes reverse crunches, v-sit cross jabs, bike crunches, side plank rotations with arm raises, toe-touch crunches, and weighted sit-ups.

The routine clearly does wonders for one’s figure, as Gracie was looking fit and toned throughout the entire video.