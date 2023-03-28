Grace Charis can usually be found on the green, but even this hardworking athlete needs an occasional break.

The professional golfer enjoyed a relaxing dip in a deep blue pool and let the water ripple around her. Meanwhile, she was clad in some stylish swimwear.

She sported a bold red string bikini that complemented her amazing complexion and radiant skin. She accessorized her look with a black and brown choker necklace, which she also let submerge in the water.

The athlete wore her bright blonde hair down, and the locks were completely soaked and slicked back from her dip in the pool water. She appeared to be makeup free, with naturally defined brows and rosy cheeks.

Grace angled the camera around her so that it could capture her beautiful face and her gorgeous smile. The camera also captured the breathtaking view behind her.

The incredible view was complete with lush greenery, a shining sea, with a stunning sunset on the horizon. Grace added text over the video that simply read “Sunset” along with a red heart emoji.

Grace Charis promotes Haus Labs Foundation

Grace’s dip in the pool came as a surprise because this star sends most of her time golfing away. As she practices her favorite sport, she always makes sure she looks stunning in the process.

The TikTok star posted an amazing video of herself completing a swing and gave a shout-out to the foundation that keeps her face looking fresh in the meantime.

In the caption of her TikTok video, Grace included the hashtag “#HausLabsFoundation.”

The foundation clearly works well because it blended into her skin with a perfect tone match and without any signs of caking. It didn’t even appear as though Grace was wearing foundation, and any makeup lover knows that’s the goal.

Haus Labs Foundation is said to have buildable coverage, and its product is lightweight. It’s also infused with proprietary fermented arnica that helps reduce redness.

The brand was likely happy with Grace’s video, as it earned well over 1 million likes.

Grace Charis shows off her incredible golf skills

Of course, Grace’s outstanding golf skills will always be the star of the show.

The golf influencer posted a video that showed her making an incredible shot that took her bright pink golf ball from 52 feet away from the pin to just 10 feet.

The gold ball went sailing through the air after she struck the ball with absolutely perfect form.

Meanwhile, Grace was clad in a fashionable ‘fit of a red crop top that she paired with a black miniskirt. Her blonde her was styled into pigtails and partially braided.

Her Instagram video earned over 29,000 likes and hundreds of comments.