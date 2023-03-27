Social media sensation Grace Boor spent the day at the beach admiring the view, and apparently, her lifeguard did too.

It was another day, another bikini for Grace, as the brunette bombshell took to the sand to bask in the sun.

Grace shared a sultry photo of her beach day on Instagram, where she got cheeky in a leopard-print bikini.

In the image, Grace was pictured facing away from the camera as she took in the views of the ocean while seated on a lounge chair.

Grace’s two-piece string swimsuit was tied behind her neck and back in a halter design. The bottoms featured a cheeky cut with strings that tied on either side of her waist.

Grace was seated on a beach chair, gazing intently at the turquoise-colored water. Her long hair was down and straight, gently blowing in the sea breeze.

The 20-year-old stunner went light on the accessories, donning a simple pair of gold hoops, and her bronzed glow from the sun replaced her need for any makeup.

“The lifeguard had a good view,” read the accompanying caption for the post.

Grace Boor’s fans agree that her lifeguard had a ‘good view’

Many of Grace’s 1.7 million followers headed to the comments section to admire her photo.

Playing off the lifeguard-themed caption, one of Grace’s fans wrote, “My dream is to be rescued by you.”

“So are we, all the way across the globe,” another admirer wrote.

One of Grace’s fans told her the entire beach was “hypnotized” by her beauty, while another Instagram user said of Grace’s lifeguard, “He’s definitely lucky!! The view is always spectacular when you are in it!!❤️❤️❤️”

Grace certainly delivers spectacular views, as she can typically be found modeling bikinis on the beach. The popular social media star got her start in the modeling world when she entered beauty pageants in her younger years.

Grace’s modeling career started in pageants and has been catapulted by We Are Verified

When she was still in high school, Grace took part in her first photoshoot as part of the Miss Florida Teen USA pageant competition.

Grace discovered that she loved modeling, calling her experience in the pageant “very girly and princess-like with the hair and makeup.”

“I would honestly do a photoshoot like this again in the future,” Grace told The Teen Magazine last year.

Grace has since secured work with publications and brands such as Sports Illustrated Swim, BoutineLA, Beach Bunny Swimwear, and Jaxxon. Her work with the digital talent management company We Are Verified helped propel her status as a social media influencer and model with millions of followers.

Of her work with We Are Verified, Grace told The Teen Magazine, “I’m so thankful for my close relationship with my team. They really push me to shoot for the stars.”