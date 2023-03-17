Bikini model Grace Boor is on a roll when it comes to bringing the heat on social media.

The Indiana native has become an online sensation with her natural beauty, scorching-hot physique, and sultry bikini photos.

For her most recent Instagram share, Grace posed a question to her fans and followers while looking gorgeous in yet another skimpy swimsuit shot.

Grace rocked a gorgeous black bikini with multi-colored beading along the straps and in her matching belly chain.

To accessorize her look, Grace sported a delicate gold cross and chainlink necklace. Her makeup was minimal, as usual, highlighting her flawless skin.

Grace wore her long brown hair down with a center part and gazed into the distance with a slight smile on her face for the beautiful shot.

The Sports Illustrated Swim model sat in a squatted pose with her back against a palm tree. Tiki huts, sand, and a skyline filled with beachfront condos acted as the backdrop for the Miami Beach photoshoot.

Grace asked her 1.7 million Instagram followers in the caption, “How many times are you going to look back ?”

Grace Boor shares her favorite health and beauty products

Grace’s breathtaking bikini photoshoots have earned her jobs with brands such as Guess, Beach Bunny Swimwear, Tiger Mist, and Boutine Los Angeles.

In addition to lending her face and her figure to big names in the fashion industry, Grace has also proved herself as a successful social media influencer.

In addition to plugging her favorite bikini designers on Instagram, Grace also shares her must-have beauty and health products on her Amazon storefront.

To keep her body bikini-ready year-round, Grace is a fan of detoxing cleanses. She lists Dr. Bo’s Para Detox herbal cleanse supplement to support a healthy balance of microflora.

Another secret to Grace’s incredible figure is a cellulite massager — Grace includes the Tezzionas body-sculpting machine to help reduce unwanted fat, reduce stretch marks, and tighten and lift the skin.

Grace is a big fan of working out to keep her body bikini-ready

She also keeps her body sculpted with good old-fashioned exercise. During a recent Instagram Story Q&A, Grace revealed that she’s an avid gym-goer.

Grace shared a workout selfie as she revealed that exercising is her favorite hobby. Pic credit: @graceboor/Instagram

Grace included a locker room selfie with her answer, clad in a black sports bra and GymShark leggings, looking ready to work up a sweat.

When asked by a fan what her favorite hobby is, Grace wrote, “Working out 🏋🏻‍♂️.”

Clearly, Grace’s regimen is working to keep her adoring fans and followers coming back for more. In addition to her millions of followers on Instagram, she’s amassed 15,000 more on Twitter, 21,000 on Facebook, and a staggering 1.2 million on TikTok.