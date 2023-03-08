Another day, another stunning bikini photo from Grace Boor.

Grace has become known for her jaw-dropping physique, and she isn’t stopping when it comes to posing in skimpy swimwear on social media.

The former Miss Florida Teen USA pageant semi-finalist sent temperatures soaring in her latest Instagram post.

Grace donned a busty white bikini featuring a halter neckline and string enclosures with a round gold clasp holding it together.

Posing on the white sandy beaches in Miami Beach, Florida, Grace stared at the camera’s lens with an intense facial expression as she crossed both arms in front of herself.

In a second slide in her share, Grace stood farther from the camera, providing a peek at her matching bikini bottoms and toned midsection. She held onto her bikini top with the same serious expression on her face.

Grace’s natural beauty shined through as she wore minimal makeup. Other than some flirty lashes and a hint of pink on her cheeks and lips, Grace was fresh-faced and gorgeous.

Tiki huts, palm trees, and blue water could be seen behind Grace, making for the perfect backdrop for the photo session.

“Obviously you must really like me;),” she captioned the photos.

In her Instagram Story, Grace shared the second photo from her slide, this time with a promise to her fans. “Like&Comment MIAMIBEACH Letter by Letter for a message 🤍,” she captioned the image.

Grace shared her post in her Story with a promise for her fans. Pic credit: @graceboor/Instagram

Grace Boor is a former Miss Florida Teen pageant semi-finalist

Grace’s pageant run in 2019 put her name on the map. She was crowned Miss Windmere Teen USA 2018 and placed in the Top 15 as a semi-finalist at the Miss Florida Teen USA 2019 competition.

In 2020, the Florida native competed for the title of Miss Florida Teen USA, and although she didn’t come away with the coveted grand prize, she has since made a name for herself as a TikTok and Instagram model.

Grace’s participation in pageants, along with her fame as a fitness model, has driven her to consider branching into other fields.

“I would love to do some acting like the fun roles that Kate Upton did or a new Baywatch show,” Grace told The Teen Magazine. “I feel like I would have so much fun in those types of roles. I just need to start up some acting classes.”

Grace talks about diet and exercise

To keep herself bikini-ready year-round, the self-dubbed “Queen of Bikinis” shared her exercise tips with the publication, as well as her favorite diet indulgences.

Grace is a big fan of pasta and said that if she ignored the nutritional value of food, it would be her go-to every day.

“I love pasta now, and I wished I didn’t because of all of the carbs, but it’s just so yummy,” Grace admitted. “I would be in heaven if I could eat pasta for a year and not be unhealthy.”

As far as her workouts are concerned, Grace is a fan of working her upper body.

“I love arm day. It used to be my least favorite, but recently I’ve been loving it,” the brunette beauty shared. “I feel so strong afterwards and sore at the same time.”