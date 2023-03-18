Bikini model Grace Boor thinks her fans and followers were “lucky” to see her latest photo, and if you ask them, they’d agree.

Grace continues to enthrall her millions of adoring followers on social media with her sultry photographs.

Her Instagram post on St. Patrick’s Day was no exception, as once again, she turned the heat all the way up.

Grace’s alluring photo was a selfie snapped in one of her favorite sunny locations, Miami, Florida.

To avoid getting pinched on St. Patrick’s Day, Grace donned a green string bikini, showcasing her famous curves.

The former beauty pageant contestant pulled her hair into a ponytail and left some face-framing tendrils loose to blow gently in the breeze. Grace’s makeup was minimal, as usual, consisting of playful lashes and a hint of blush and lip gloss.

The brunette beauty delivered a serious expression on her face as she crossed one arm in front of herself to capture the ravishing shot. Grace’s figure glistened in the sunlight, and it appeared that she just emerged from a dip in the pool, judging by the droplets of water on her skin.

Grace appropriately captioned her share for the holiday, “If you’re reading this right now consider yourself lucky🍀.”

Many of Grace’s 1.7 million Instagram followers agreed with her caption and headed to the comments section to let her know it.

Grace Boor’s fans and followers feel ‘lucky’ after seeing her stunning bikini selfie

“Based on what I’m seeing: yes I am,” wrote one of Grace’s adoring fans.

Another considered themselves “Lucky to be alive” to view Grace’s stunning selfie.

Grace’s IG followers certainly considered themselves lucky. Pic credit: @graceboor/Instagram

More comments flooded her post, with most of them echoing the sentiment that they felt “lucky” that she graced their Instagram feeds.

Grace dishes on getting her start in the modeling industry

Before Grace became a social media sensation, she dabbled in a different kind of work. On her YouTube channel, @GraceBoor, she answered some frequently asked questions about herself and revealed what her first job was.

“My first job was this Italian ice place called Jeremiah’s. I worked there while I was in high school.”

She also explained how she got her start as a bikini model. Grace told her subscribers that a fashion brand reached out to her via her DMs. They sent her some bikinis, and she took some photos of herself in them and posted them online. After seeing the pics, the company was immediately interested in forming a partnership with her.

The company flew her out to L.A. to shoot some more bikini photos and ended up offering for her to come back every month to shoot for them.

“So, I did, and the rest was history,” Grace said. “And I’m so grateful for them.”

Grace worked for bikini designer Boutine L.A. for six months and also collaborated with Beach Bunny Swimwear as an ambassador for the brand.

Grace said of working with Beach Bunny Swimwear, “I have loved their swimsuits since I was in middle school, so to be invited to a photoshoot was such a fun experience.”

Grace has also modeled swimwear for big names such as Guess, Andi Bagus, and One One Swim. You can find out more about Grace on Twitter at @graceboor or TikTok at @graceboor_.